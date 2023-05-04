After almost three years of saying little to nothing in court, the defendant in a traffic fatality case who killed another motorist when he illegally changed lanes on State Route 80 for the first time expressed remorse for the incident.
Adam Shane Brown, 26, read from a brief statement, saying he regretted what had occurred the morning of Aug. 14, 2020, when he plowed his work truck head on into a Toyota Prius driven by Benjamin Saffer of Bisbee.
Brown's attorney, Scott Eckstein, told Cochise County Superior Court Judge John Kelliher his client also "understands the grace" shown to him in the sentence he received.
That's because Brown was staring at a much longer sentence if he had gone to trial.
Instead, with the agreement of the two surviving victims involved, his sentence was 180 days in the Cochise County Jail.
At his hearing Wednesday, Kelliher told Brown that he would be receiving credit for serving 121 days in the county lockup thus far. That means he must remain incarcerated about two more months.
Initially, Brown was looking at a much longer imprisonment.
When he was arrested in 2020, Brown was charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide and three counts of endangerment — one for each victim.
Saffer was driving that morning, but his fiancee, Suzanne Walsh, was in the passenger seat. Additionally, Brown, when he changed lanes, sideswiped a Border Patrol officer's vehicle, prompting the man to swerve sideways and off the highway.
According to Arizona law, the sentence for manslaughter is four to 10 years in prion, while the term for negligent homicide is between one and 3.75 years.
At one point last year, Brown had refused to settle his case and asked for a trial.
That was just one of the setbacks in the case.
Deputy Cochise County Attorney Lori Zucco on Wednesday enumerated for the judge the many delays and hurdles the case was subjected to since its inception.
Brown had at least three defense attorneys on the case. He also missed court a couple of times. In one instance one of his attorneys told a different judge that Brown could not attend a proceeding because he had been injured after crashing his vehicle into a javelina.
Finally, in March Brown agreed to enter a guilty plea for three counts of endangerment.
Zucco said at that point the two surviving victims just wanted the case behind them and both agreed to "very generous terms."
Aside from the jail stay, Brown will be placed on intensive probation for three years. He also owes restitution in the amount of $314,678. That will be paid off in monthly installments of $407, Kelliher said.
The day of the crash, Brown was in a hurry to get to work, court records show. He was driving a welding truck and was employed with a company that was erecting the wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.
He was heading into Bisbee on SR 80 and passed the Border Patrol agent in front of him in a no-pass-zone, investigators have said. That's when he slammed into Saffer's Prius. Saffer and his fiancee were driving from Bisbee to Sierra Vista.
The impact — which occurred just north of the Mule Pass Tunnel — caused Saffer's car to roll over several times.
Walsh, a physical therapist, was able to crawl out of the car and drag Saffer out. She told the Herald/Review two years ago she performed CPR and attempted to revive Saffer, but could not. He died at the scene.
Walsh also told the Herald/Review in March that she was glad to see the case conclude.
She said she had forgiven Brown because she knew he did not mean to kill Saffer.
