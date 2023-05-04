Adam Brown

Adam Shane Brown

After almost three years of saying little to nothing in court, the defendant in a traffic fatality case who killed another motorist when he illegally changed lanes on State Route 80 for the first time expressed remorse for the incident.

Adam Shane Brown, 26, read from a brief statement, saying he regretted what had occurred the morning of Aug. 14, 2020, when he plowed his work truck head on into a Toyota Prius driven by Benjamin Saffer of Bisbee.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?