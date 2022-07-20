An expectation that a 25-year-old man charged with killing another motorist almost two years ago would plead guilty earlier this week in Superior Court was dashed when the defendant told the judge that he wants a trial.
Walking into the courtroom with a white cowboy hat and crutches on Monday morning, Adam Shane Brown stood in the back of the room for a few seconds looking over the plea agreement offered by the Cochise County Attorney's Office. Seconds later, defense attorney Charles Kendall told Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal that "there is no plea on the table."
Perplexed, Cardinal asked, "There was a tentative plea?"
"It didn't end up happening," Kendall said.
Indeed, there had been a tentative plea agreement in Brown's case after a settlement conference between the parties a couple of months ago. At the time, Deputy Cochise County Attorney Lori Zucco said there was an expectation that Brown would enter a plea following that proceeding.
But the hearing where the plea should have been entered was continued.
Now a trial has been scheduled for February when the case hits its 2 1/2-year mark. A different judge will have to get up to speed on the matter because Cardinal is retiring at the end of this year.
Cardinal scheduled a status conference for Dec. 5 — before she retires — to discuss which judge will handle the trial, as well as other issues. Zucco said she expects the proceeding will last at least four days.
In June Brown was supposed to appear in Cardinal's courtroom on the plea issue but instead he called in, saying that he had been involved in a crash and was injured. Kendall said his client had struck a javelina.
At the June proceeding, Zucco told the judge that Brown's non-appearance in court was just a ploy to avoid the plea agreement.
“The victims are getting frustrated,” Zucco had said. “I don’t know why he now can’t accept the plea agreement because he’s been in another accident. Everyone has been accommodating Mr. Brown for a very long time, and I’d like to pick a date certain for him to be here.
“This is my concern. He’s not showing up because he’s trying to back out of this plea agreement.”
At that point, Brown, who was listening on the court telephone line, began blurting out comments to Zucco concerning the plea agreement. Kendall and the judge both told him to consult with Kendall about the matter.
Brown is charged with killing Ben Saffer the morning of Aug. 14, 2020, after investigators said the defendant slammed his work truck into Saffer's Toyota Prius on State Route 80. Brown passed the vehicle in front of his in a no-passing zone and struck Saffer's car head on, police said.
Saffer and his fiancee, Suzanne Walsh, were headed to Sierra Vista and Brown was driving toward Bisbee, investigators said. Walsh was in the passenger seat and she crawled out from under the wreckage after the Toyota flipped over several times. She later told the Herald/Review she tried to resuscitate Saffer to no avail.
At the time Brown was employed as a welder by a company that was constructing the wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. Court documents show he was late for work and was rushing. He has been out on bond for several months.
The case has dragged on because Brown didn’t like the initial attorney assigned to his case in late 2020 and asked for a new one. When Cardinal learned Brown earned a decent salary, she ordered him to hire his own lawyer.
Brown then said he lost his job and claimed he had an illness and needed surgery. He was unable to hire a private attorney and Kendall was assigned to the case.
The charges against Brown include manslaughter and aggravated assault. His trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 28.