In a rare moment Monday after a defense attorney told a judge that he and his client could not agree on the direction of the case, the defendant addressed the court, saying his lawyer was not equipped to handle the complexity of the matter.
But the manslaughter case, which has been fraught with delays from the beginning — the incident occurred almost a year ago — will not suffer another setback despite defendant Adam Shane Brown's statements about his lawyer Rodrigo Andrade.
"I feel he doesn't know the steps it takes to take on a case like this," Brown told the judge via a telephonic appearance. "He told me he hasn't taken on a case like this with all these moving parts. I don't think he knows the right terms or has the knowledge to handle a case like this."
After listening to Brown's statements about Andrade, Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal took a short break in the middle of the hearing Monday to speak with the defense lawyer in her chambers about the conflict between him and Brown. A few minutes later, Cardinal emerged and granted Brown's motion for a new attorney.
The 24-year old Brown has been charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of endangerment after investigators said he passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone on State Route 80 the morning of Aug. 14, 2020, colliding head on into a Toyota Prius being driven by Benjamin Saffer in the opposite lane.
The impact, which happened just north of the Mule Pass Tunnel, prompted the Prius to flip over several times, investigators said. Saffer’s fiancé Suzanne Walsh, a passenger in the front seat, was able to crawl out of the car and drag Saffer out. Walsh, a physical therapist, told the Herald/Review last year that she performed CPR and attempted to revive Saffer, but could not. He died at the scene.
At the time, Brown was driving a work truck and was employed as a welder by a construction company that was working on the wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. He has been out on bond for months.
In the civil case against Brown, Walsh's attorney Chris Russell stated that Brown was late for work that morning and was rushing because he had been told that if he was late, he would be fired.
In open court Monday, Andrade said Brown has no confidence in him, despite his advice.
"We're at the point where we just stare at each other," Andrade said. "He doesn't trust me. We're at a standstill."
Brown then requested another court-appointed lawyer, which was quickly shot down by both Cardinal and assistant prosecutor Lori Zucco after Brown himself stated that he earns over $4,000 a month as a driller in Phoenix.
Zucco said Brown is not indigent and the judge agreed, informing the defendant that there is a current shortage of public defenders in the county. Cardinal told Brown that the court is having to scramble to find defense attorneys to represent the people who are actually indigent.
The judge, who called the situation between Brown and Andrade "an irretrievable breakdown in communication," then ordered Brown to hire his own lawyer and be ready to proceed on Sept. 20 for a settlement conference. The conference was ordered in June after Zucco complained that there were too many delays in the case and that the parties should try to settle, if possible.
Additionally, a trial date is scheduled for Nov. 2.
"Mr. Brown, if you cannot hire an attorney, you will have to represent yourself," the judge said.