The county's Indigent Defense Coordinator scrambled to obtain an attorney for a man accused of killing a bicyclist, or the division risked being found in contempt of court by a superior judge.

Monday afternoon Cochise County Superior Judge Laura Cardinal ruled that IDC would not be found in contempt after Cochise County Administrator Rich Karwaczka, whose office oversees IDC, told Cardinal that the department had secured a lawyer from Sonoita for defendant Noe Jesus Smith.

