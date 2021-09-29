The Cochise County attorney misled a local grand jury when he presented evidence from several sexual assaults committed in Maricopa County in order to get the panel to indict a retired Border Patrol agent already charged in those offenses with a Bisbee rape, the defendant's attorney said this week.
As a remedy, defense attorney Dana Hogle is asking a judge to remand the case to a Cochise County grand jury because he claims County Attorney Brian McIntyre's presentation to the panel was based mostly on evidence from Maricopa County sexual assault cases in which defendant John Daly was indicted.
After McIntyre presented the case to a Cochise County Grand Jury concerning a Bisbee rape that occurred in 2001, it returned a true bill against Daly, a retired Border Patrol supervisor.
After the Tuesday hearing, Hogle told the Herald/Review that about 90% of the evidence presented to a Cochise County grand jury was based on evidence from Maricopa County.
"The state's entire presentation to the grand jury was based on unproven allegations that the state presented as true facts with the intention to sway the minds of the jurors into thinking that if the defendant committed a crime in Maricopa, therefore, he probably did it here (in Cochise) too," Hogle's reply to McIntyre's response to the motion states. "That is not how the grand jury system is supposed to operate and denied defendant due process."
McIntyre argued that in sexual assault matters, state rules allow for the presentation of evidence from other cases the defendant is accused in, if that information is relevant to the case being considered by the grand jury.
"Arizona Rule of Evidence specifically provides for the admission of such evidence when the defendant is charged with a sexual offense and permits evidence of the defendant's other crimes, wrongs, or acts to be admitted 'if relevant to show that the defendant had a character trait giving rise to an aberrant sexual propensity to commit the offense charged,' " the response says.
Daly, 57, was arrested in early May by a contingent of law enforcement officers at his house on Jaxel Road in Hereford after investigators obtained surreptitious DNA evidence pointing to him as the "East Valley Rapist." An unknown suspect had been wanted for more than two decades for eight rapes in Mesa, Chandler and Gilbert and one rape in Bisbee. The assaults occurred between 1999 and 2001, investigators said.
Daly was recently indicted on three of the Maricopa County attacks, as well as in the Bisbee assault, officials say. Charges have not been filed in the remaining five incidents because more investigation is needed, detectives have said.
Shortly after Daly's arrest, Mesa Police, the lead agency in the investigation, released basic information on the three cases Daly faces charges on that occurred in Gilbert and Mesa. In each instance, the victim was blindfolded and raped. Additionally, the suspect in all three incidents entered the victim's house via an open window or door, and all three attacks occurred in the early morning hours.
In the Bisbee incident report, the victim told police she escaped her attacker, ran out to the hallway of her apartment building and began screaming as she knocked on her neighbors' doors.
One of the victim's neighbors, also a Border Patrol agent, took her into his apartment and called police, the report shows. The neighbor, whose name was redacted from the report, told police he saw the woman standing in the hallway nude with tape across her eyes and cords binding her hands.
The victim said she was able to see a bit through a gap in the tape across her eyes and noticed the suspect wore white sneakers with black stripes and brown camouflage pants, the report shows.
The neighbor described in the report was wearing the same type of pants, Hogle's motion shows. That individual has since died.
Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson, who is hearing the matter, said he would take Hogle's motion under advisement.
Daly, who appeared at the hearing via video from the Cochise County Jail, remains incarcerated without bond.