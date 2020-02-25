BISBEE — James L. Dickson, 71, retired CEO of the Copper Queen Community Hospital, who led the fight for quality health care access across southeastern Cochise County, passed away peacefully at his home on Feb. 20.
According to his son Ethan, passing quietly at home was his choice.
“He didn’t do anything he didn’t want to do,” said Ethan.
Dickson enjoyed spending time with his family and dogs. He was an avid tennis enthusiast and had a love for nature, Ethan added.
He retired just last June.
Dickson made extraordinary, forward–thinking decisions over his 19 years at the helm of the county’s most awarded health care system. From upgrading the existing, outdated hospital he inherited to directing a remarkable expansion in quality health care leading to three rural clinics, two emergency departments and two urgent care operations, he was often in the lead to provide rural communities with the best possible health treatment.
It was the mission and the rewards of helping people in the community that kept him in the captain’s chair as CEO of Copper Queen Community Hospital for nearly two decades.
His 46-year career in health care spanned the U.S. in hospitals small and large from big cities to county towns, but Bisbee was his favorite.
CQCH CEO
When he came to the helm of CQCH 20 years ago, he faced challenges right off the bat financially, and made some tough decisions that showed his dedication to bring the best possible care to a community with all sorts of medical needs.
The transition came at a time when the health care delivery system was changing. People were focusing on health maintenance and less on stays in hospital beds. So, he shifted the paradigm to a clinic setting where people could come in and be treated well before any hospitalization was needed. The Bisbee clinic he built long ago will be reborn as surgical suites and offices for visiting specialty physicians, as was his plan.
The Bisbee clinic was the first in the state to offer telemedicine, so patients could be treated as soon as they reached the clinic and emergency room. Telemedicine offers new hope for heart attack and stroke patients, pediatric patients, burn patients and patients with behavioral health issues, even neurological, hormonal and glandular issues.
When the 100-year-old hospital outside of Douglas went bankrupt, Dickson had already prepared to meet the needs of residents on both sides of the border. He opened a clinic which offered basic care with regular hours and its own primary care doctors and nurses.
As the population of the county grew, he recognized the need for a rural health clinic in the Palominas-Hereford area and up it went. The patient numbers climbed so significantly, more doctors and nurse practitioners were added, as was a telemedicine system, and just in the past few years, a quick care clinic was opened.
Back in Bisbee, the emergency wing at CQCH needed to be upgraded and an expansion was begun. The new emergency department stands as a testament to his dedication to the health of the people he served.
Next was an emergency department at the Douglas complex which had grown to include quick care, telemedicine and testing labs.
“Mr. Dickson has been a champion for rural health care in Cochise County. His timely foresight to expand Copper Queen Community Hospital services into the outpatient realm in Bisbee, Douglas and Palominas has served the health of the community well,” noted Brian Miles, a doctor at the Palominas clinic. “He truly cares about the people of this community.”
So much so, he has provided anti-opioids programs for the schools in Bisbee, Douglas and Palominas believing that if children are taught about the dangers of narcotics at the ages of 12 or 13, they may spared the terrible toll of addiction.
Payment plan
Knowing the financial plight of rural Arizona over the years, Dickson devised payment schedules for any patient receiving care: a sliding scale based on income to poverty level; a 50 percent discount for those with no health insurance; and charity service if required.
He managed to bring the hospital and clinics through the waves of immigrants and provided them care, though it brought the hospital system close to bankruptcy. Layoffs and a cut in services kept the hospital afloat during those trying times. He realized relying on government funding was not going to help the struggling system and began running the hospital as a business.
Accumulated awards
Dickson acquired recognition among his peers in the state and has received many, many awards including being recognized as one of the top five rural hospitals in the state and in the top 100 nationwide. Twice he was awarded the Arizona Healthcare Professional of the Year and was once recognized with the national Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award. He was also presented with the Arizona Hospital Association Outstanding Rural Healthcare Administrator Shirley Ann Munroe Leadership Award in 2011 and the Louis Gorin Award of Outstanding Achievement in Rural Healthcare in 2017. He was also recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review as one of the top 50 Rural Hospital CEO’s to know.