A 20-year-old rape case against a retired Border Patrol agent who was arrested in Hereford earlier this year hinges on one key element— DNA.
It's that evidence that has linked suspect John Joseph Daly to three other rapes that occurred in Maricopa County in 1999, investigators there have said.
Before Daly was arrested in a multi-agency effort at his Hereford residence in May, Maricopa County authorities referred to their unknown attacker as the "East Valley Rapist," a man they say had eluded them for more than two decades, brutalizing women in Mesa and Gilbert in 1999. Detectives said the rapist would sneak into his victims' homes in the early morning hours through an open window or unlocked door. He would blindfold them before he assaulted them.
Mesa investigators believe there was a total of eight rapes because of the similarities in the attacks. But only three of the eight could be linked by DNA. Of the five remaining cases still under investigation, only one had occurred in Cochise County, a 2001 rape in Bisbee, investigators said.
A statement released in May by Mesa Police showed Daly was identified as the possible suspect in February 2021 via DNA samples that were developed through the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative. In April, after testing the DNA, it was found that Daly was linked to the two rapes in the East Valley. Additionally, police were able to determine that Daly had lived in the neighborhoods where the rapes had occurred and he was charged with a third rape in that area.
After the DNA link surfaced in April, investigators from Bisbee, Mesa, Gilbert and Chandler began comparing information on their respective cases and conducting interviews. The FBI assisted, as did the Border Patrol, Mesa Police said.
After several weeks, Bisbee became the fourth case against Daly after the DNA was tested, investigators said.
"The DNA in the Bisbee case is complete," said Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre earlier this month. "The Bisbee case is connected by DNA to the three charged counts up in Phoenix."
But Daly's attorney, Dana Hogle, complained to a Cochise County Superior Court judge earlier this month that he does not have all the DNA evidence.
"The State's entire case is predicated on DNA testing that allegedly links defendant to the indictment," Hogle states in the motion filed on Nov. 1. "And therefore Defendant's defense is also reliant on the same DNA testing used by the state."
The motion goes on to list several pieces of DNA evidence that Hogle is requesting for his client's defense.
Hogle did not respond to an email sent to his office by the Herald/Review. But McIntyre said the defense was requesting information "underlying that DNA report."
McIntyre, who will be prosecuting the state's case against Daly, told Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson that the DNA had been sent to two labs — one a private facility, the other the lab at the Arizona Department of Public Safety that processes all DNA samples sent to it by law enforcement agencies around the state.
Law enforcement agencies around the country sometimes opt to send DNA samples to private labs because the turnaround time on testing is often faster than the state facilities. But the service can be pricey.
Most state labs do not charge a fee to process DNA samples for their law enforcement partners, but cases at most state labs around the country are in a backlog. Processing DNA can take several weeks, and law enforcement agencies — usually on a tight budget — are not normally inclined to spend money on DNA testing at a private facility.
Vince Figarelli, superintendent of the DPS crime lab, said currently there are 959 cases in backlog at the state's facilities in Flagstaff, Phoenix and Tucson. The three labs together process 250 to 300 DNA cases a month, Figarelli said.
Cases generated in Cochise County are sent to the Tucson lab where there are two DNA lab analysts, Figarelli said.
The amount of time it takes to process a DNA sample depends on the case and its severity, Figarelli said.
"Typically, violent crimes get priority," Figarelli said. "First in, first out."
If a law enforcement agency puts a "rush" on a case, or if there's a court date attached to a case, then that would likely speed up the process, he said.
"It depends on the circumstances of a case," Figarelli said.
The DNA issue in the Daly case could resurface at a hearing scheduled for Jan. 3. Dickerson also said a trial date would be set at the proceeding.