DOUGLAS — For the last three years, the Smith family has been to hell and back.
Two deaths and an incarceration have rocked this Douglas clan, but they continue to persevere with faith and positivity, regardless.
And plenty has occurred since January 2020, when the first tragedy reared its ugly head.
That's when Rosalva Smith lost her 2-year-old grandson Emilio Smith to murder.
By all accounts, Emilio was a healthy toddler with an infectious smile.
The only problem was, Emilio's mother's boyfriend Mario Toscano, hated the child because — according to some family members have said — the boy reminded Toscano of the child's biological father, Noe Smith.
Noe Smith is Rosalva's Smith's youngest son. She has two older children and 11 grandchildren, including Emilio.
In January 2020, Toscano kicked Emilio to death inside the apartment he shared with Emilio's mother Erika Parra and a baby girl that Parra and Toscano had together. Toscano is now serving a 33-year prison term for killing the youngster.
This past week, Parra too was sentenced for her role in Emilio's killing, as well as for her neglect of the baby who was in the residence the day Emilio was murdered.
The killing of Emilio catapulted the tight-knit Smith family into a spiral of sadness, anger and incredulity. The Smiths said the knew Emilio was being mistreated by Parra and Toscano and they fought to get custody of him, Rosalva Smith said in an interview at her home in Douglas on Thursday afternoon.
"She kept him from us out of spite," Rosalva Smith said of Parra.
Her daughter-in-law Katerina Smith agreed: "We would go and try to see Emilio and Erika would call the police on us."
A house of faith
Several photographs of a smiling Emilio adorn Rosalva Smith's residence. The house is filled with many of Rosalva's Smith's other grandchildren, some of whom are playing outside and others transfixed by a children's show playing on a TV in one of the bedrooms.
Rosalva Smith's daughter Teresita Smith and Katerina Smith sit around a large kitchen table, each woman holding a four-month-old child, as they recall what has transpired.
A large painting of the Virgin of Guadalupe — revered in Mexico — hangs over three large white candles that are flickering. They are lit in honor of the Virgin so that she can help the family's mourning of Emilio and for Noe Smith.
"We have always had a lot of faith," Katerina Smith said. "That's how we've been able to move forward. Emilio was a good baby. He was healthy and happy."
The family is relieved that Parra has been sentenced because that closes the chapter on this horrible time in their lives.
Aside from the youngster's tragic death, the family has had to endure dozens upon dozens of court hearings over the last three years for both Toscano and Parra. Rosalva Smith and her companion Ysrael Ocano never missed a proceeding, always dressed in bright blue T-shirts adorned with Emilio's picture on the front and the word #justiceforemilio on the back.
They say they are satisfied with the prison sentences both Parra and Toscano were given.
"It will not bring Emilio back, but at least they're in prison," Ocano said in Spanish Thursday.
But the Smiths have another tough road ahead of them in the case of Noe Smith.
Emilio was Noe Smith's only child. Rosalva Smith said her 25-year-old son adored the boy and was always trying to get him away from the abusive Parra and Toscano.
When the youngster died in 2020, there was no consoling his father.
Then in June 2021, Noe Smith's world crumbled even further.
Bisbee police said Noe Smith struck cyclist Sergio Lalli on the afternoon of June 11, 2021, as Lalli rode his bicycle around the Lavender Pit on State Route 80 near mile post 342.5.
Lalli, a fixture around Old Bisbee who was always pedaling around town, was heading east. Noe Smith, also heading east, struck Lalli with the front right end of his vehicle and kept going, police said.
At least two witnesses told police they saw Noe Smith hit Lalli and drive off, a police report shows. The report also says Noe Smith confessed to striking the older man.
Investigators said Noe Smith abandoned his car about a mile east of the scene and bolted. A relative of the suspect later gave investigators Noe Smith’s identity and they arrested him at his Douglas residence.
Rosalva Smith said her son surrendered within an hour or so of hitting Lalli.
"It was an accident," she said quietly.
Like Emilio's case, Noe Smith's trajectory through the superior court has been an emotional odyssey for him and the Smith family.
There have been countless delays in the case and several defense attorneys assigned to the matter.
There have also been at least two plea offers from the Cochise County Attorney's Office which Noe Smith has not accepted. He is charged with reckless manslaughter, hit and run/failed to give information and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Currently incarcerated at the Cochise County Jail, Noe Smith speaks to his mother almost daily, Rosalva Smith said.
"He is still very sad about his son's death," she said.
His older sister Teresita Smith said they try to keep Noe Smith's spirits up by talking to him regularly and keeping him as positive as possible.
The family is hopeful now that they have hired a private attorney from the area to represent Noe Smith. The case will likely head to trial later this year.
The family could not say much more about Noe Smith because the case is pending. But Rosalva Smith's eyes glistened with tears when she recalled her son playing with one of his young nephews at her home after Emilio had died.
"He grabbed his nephew, one of my grandchildren, and just hugged him," she said.
As she spoke, another grandchild emerged from the bedroom where the TV was blaring. The toddler, a 2-year-old girl, is named Emilani in honor of Emilio.