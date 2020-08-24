BISBEE — A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a crash that killed a motorist just west of the Mule Pass Tunnel, state officials said.
Adam Shane Brown of Desert Hills has been charged with manslaughter, vehicular/negligent homicide and two counts of endangerment, in connection with the Aug. 14 head on collision that left Benjamin Saffer of Bisbee dead at the scene, said Bart Graves, spokesman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety and according to Cochise County Sheriff Office records.
The crash occurred just after 5 a.m. on Highway 80, about four miles west of the Mule Pass Tunnel.
Brown was driving a Ford F250 truck and Saffer was driving a Toyota Prius. Graves said Brown was heading south on Highway 80 when he passed another vehicle in a no-pass zone. Saffer and his passenger, Suzanne Walsh, also of Bisbee, were heading north.
Troopers said Brown collided into the Prius, prompting the car to flip over several times. Both the Ford and the Prius ended up on the north shoulder of the highway, Graves said.
In a Facebook post, Walsh stated that she dragged herself and Saffer from the car and began administering CPR, but she could not save him. Walsh was injured, but also said she walked home from the emergency room of the hospital.
Brown is being held at the Cochise County Jail.