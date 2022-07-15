BISBEE — Bisbee retired police chief Albert Echave will play two roles in the coming school year as the Bisbee Unified School District board approved his hire and his salary in a special meeting July 14.
During the July 12 regular meeting, board members Erin Rhodes, Ann Littrell, Carol Loy, Chris Vertrees and Brian Ott talked with Superintendent Tom Woody about a proposed combination of athletic director and director of security.
The idea was to take advantage of Echave’s five years of experience as a school resource officer. His suggested salary was $38,340 annually as the security director and $20,000 more for athletic director duties for a total of $58,340.
Littrell was not comfortable with the proposed position of director of security as the board had not approved it. She was concerned with the application process and how the job was posted publicly.
She also questioned the list of the security director’s duties as the job description was crafted with Echave’s help.
“Making decisions based on people’s opinion makes problems,” she said. “This job discussion came from talking with Mr. Echave.”
Littrell further commented on the $20,000 “stipend” Echave would get as the athletic director. She did not think that sum could be referred to as a stipend, and that the public needed to be aware of what he would be paid.
Rhodes suggested the combination of jobs would create a “huge job” with a lot of responsibilities.
When asked if Echave would be able to obtain a teacher’s certification, Woody replied he could.
There was no discussion on Echave’s qualifications for the athletic director position, nor was his application for either position posted with the meeting’s public documents.
The board was dissatisfied with the performance of Tom Heck just a few months ago, and some board members complained when they found out he had no experience as an athletic director. There were also complaints from students, parents and teachers about his performance. Heck resigned at the end of the school year.
Woody said the athletic director job was posted, but there were no takers. He suggested the $67,000 annual salary, the amount paid to Heck, was not enough to appeal to prospective hires. The security director position was not posted.
Vertrees noted school would be starting in just a few weeks and thought it was important to have an athletic director ready to take on the duties of the job and Rhodes agreed.
Rhodes said, “If we don’t do something today, we’ll be in trouble.”
So, they tabled the matter and decided to discuss it during a special meeting on July 14.
In that meeting, it was determined Echave would be the athletic director full time, and Woody would assign security duties. He would be paid $38,340 as the full time athletic director and $20,000 for the added security duties.
Loy said, “We’ve been looking for an athletic director all summer and have no one to fill that role. I think security and discipline is a problem. We are lucky he can handle both jobs.”
Vertrees said, “I think we caught a break with Echave’s skill sets. We can make the schools safer. It’s a win-win situation.”
“He is an extremely good candidate for the job,” said Rhodes. “We just need to do it correctly. I would like to see him get his teaching certificate.”
Littrell asked for the security director’s list of duties not be connected to the athletic director for any future hirings and the board members agreed.
The next school board meeting will be held at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, in the meeting room at the district administrative quarters at 519 W. Melody Lane.