DOUGLAS — A group of people who live in the Douglas basin are attempting to repeal the designation of the Douglas aquifer as an Active Management Area.

A petition to repeal the Douglas AMA was taken out on May 8 by McNeal resident Ann Waters and the group has until July 7 to gather at least 1,310 verified signatures to put the measure on the 2023 ballot.

