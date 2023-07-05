DOUGLAS — A group of people who live in the Douglas basin are attempting to repeal the designation of the Douglas aquifer as an Active Management Area.
A petition to repeal the Douglas AMA was taken out on May 8 by McNeal resident Ann Waters and the group has until July 7 to gather at least 1,310 verified signatures to put the measure on the 2023 ballot.
They want the previous designation as an Irrigation Non–Expansion area to be reestablished within the previous boundaries that centered around U.S. Route 191 and did not include the entire basin from the Mule and Dragoon mountains on the west to the Swisshelms and Peloncillo mountains to the east.
Waters stated on social media, “The AMA did nothing to stop the over pumping of the big dairies. Instead, the AMA took away the grandfathered water rights from the small farmers who are not over pumping and cannot afford to defend themselves from this govt overreach.
“ADWR (Arizona Department of Water Resources) did not let anyone know in advance what their rules, horrific fees and new regulations they are imposing on us are until after it passed.”
ADWR did not inform people of the fees in advance of the passage of the ballot measure and many were concerned on both sides of the AMA question of the costs some nonexempt well owners would have to pay.
There is an initial fee on an hourly rate of $118 per hour for time spent analyzing and processing an application with a refund or bill issued accordingly when processing is complete. The maximum billable amount is $10,000.
“Any person irrigating two or more acres or who uses 10 or more acre feet for a non–irrigation use must file an application for grandfathered rights by the deadline of Mar. 1, 2024, or lose irrigation rights. People with nonexempt wells will pay between $500 and $1,000 depending on the type of rights sought,” Waters posted on social media.
However, ADWR has received informal approval from Gov. Katie Hobbs to reduce those grandfathered rights fees to a single flat fee. The rule change will not take effect until approved by the Governor’s Regulatory Review Council.
The council has seven members, six of whom are appointed by the governor. The seventh person is an ex–officio member who chairs the meetings.
The members review new rules or rule amendments proposed by state agencies and existing agency rules every five years on a rotating basis to ensure the rules are still necessary and effective.
A change to ADWR’s fee schedule would allow a refund of any fees paid under the current rule when the new fee takes effect.
No date has been set for the council to discuss the waiver or change of fees.
Within the AMA, people withdrawing groundwater from non–exempt wells with a maximum pump capacity greater than 35 gallons per minute are required to measure their groundwater withdrawals with a measuring device and method that is approved by ADWR and must report the groundwater withdrawals to ADWR.
In the 2022 election, 52% of the voters approved establishing the AMA to protect a declining groundwater source of more than half of the Sulphur Springs Valley from Sunsites to Douglas and included a portion of Bisbee. Though the residents of Old Bisbee obtain water through a well in Naco, the ADWR included those residents and more properties in the basin boundaries.
Groundwater used for intense irrigation of grain fields, vineyards and nut orchards is creating fissures in certain areas and is impacting residents, small farms and ranches as their wells have to be deepened as the water table drops. Many do not have the money to lay out $20,000 or more to dig a deeper well. They are left with hauling water in or selling their homes and farms.
Pumping underground water precipitates the collapse of the land above the basin in particular areas. With no water to support the earth and rock above it, the land collapses and creates fissures.
For information on the Douglas AMA, visit https://new.azwater.gov/ama/douglas-ama.
Waters can contacted through Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/128109997232836/user/718303968.