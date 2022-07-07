BISBEE — Electric Brewing will be permitted to continue offering music on Sundays, but musicians will have to use acoustic instruments, not electric, to address noise complaints of residents in San Jose.
Mayor Ken Budge and council members Leslie Johns, Mel Sowid, Anna Cline, Joni Giacomino and Juanetta Hill discussed their concerns with Electric Brewing owners Joe, Natalie and Winston Fredricksen about the noise complaints from residents who live across the street from the business on State Route 92.
Born from the COVID–19 days when restaurant and bar owners were allowed to use outdoor spaces to meet separation requirements, Electric Brewing has for the past several months continued to offer music by local groups to the people of San Jose on Sunday afternoons and has applied for four more such permits for the month of July.
Though the council has approved these permits for months, this time they wanted some acknowledgement by the owners to address the loud music issue and follow city noise codes.
Natalie Fredricksen said, “This gives the people of San Jose something to do on Sundays. They don’t have to go to Old Bisbee, they can come here.”
She said they have been angling speakers back toward their building rather than out toward the highway and have requested the groups keep the noise level down.
She said the Sunday shows have “boosted our bottom line” and benefited their neighbor, Bisbee Laundry and Café, which has been providing food for music lovers. Mule Mountain Animal Hospital owner Veterinarian Kim Perkins told her he did not object to the Sunday events.
City code requires outdoor speakers to be no louder than normal conversation at a distance of 100 feet from the building, around 60 decibels according to the Environmental Protection Agency, said Budge.
Budge used a decibel meter via his cell phone and noted it read 80 decibels one recent Sunday.
Giacomino said people on Santa Cruz Drive did not appreciate having their Sundays disturbed by the music they could hear from across SR 92.
Cline, who represents Ward 3 San Jose, noted she thought it “was nice to have something to do in San Jose,” but she had concerns for the neighbors.
So did Hill, who also represents San Jose, but she added she did not think it should continue on a weekly basis.
City Attorney Joe Estes stated, “We want the businesses to be profitable, but we also have to show concern for the people who want to enjoy their Sunday afternoons.”
A compromise was struck as City Manager Steve Pauken suggested Electric Brewing should go with acoustic instruments, which would allow them to continue the Sunday music without impacting neighbors. It could be a quick fix as staff researches the extension of premises/patio permits with the state liquor board and reviews the noise code to see what fixes may be done to prevent such problems.
When the vote on the four permit applications was taken, they unanimously approved the permits, but stipulated only acoustic instruments could be used.
1-cent sales tax
The mayor and council approved a resolution that will place the continuation of the 1 cent sales tax before the voters on the Nov. 8 ballot. The tax will be used specifically for maintenance and repair of city streets and infrastructure and an emergency reserve fund required by the bond debt incurred to pay off Bisbee’s unfunded liability with the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System. It sunsets March 1, 2023.
Thanks to the tax, the city has been able to do more repairs of streets, retaining walls and sidewalks since its inception. Highway User Revenue Funds from the state is specifically intended for streets and infrastructure, but it does not provide enough money to keep up with Bisbee’s 100-year-old streets and retaining walls, said Pauken.
The new sunset date would be July 1, 2048, the date when the bonds should be fully paid or whenever the city can back pay back the bond debt. Pauken hopes the city will be able to retire the debt prior to that date.
If voters do not approve the sales tax extension, Bisbee will be in jeopardy of not meeting its obligation to the bond holders and city streets and infrastructure maintenance schedules will be impacted, Pauken said.
Apartments for sale again
Since the approved bidder La Frontera was unable to meet the deadline for federal tax credits for affordable housing to help with the renovation of Hillcrest Apartments, the city offered a compromise which will allow the city to put the for sale sign back up through Nov. 30.
Pauken said he has shown the property to three potential buyers and requested it be put up for sale and the council agreed.
If there are no bidders on the property after that date, La Frontera will again be able to apply for tax credits on April 1, 2023, and take possession of the property.
Animal shelter
Friends of the Bisbee Animal Shelter is now required to provide monthly reports of all animals accepted, adopted and humanely euthanized, as well as a monthly profit and loss statement, as an amendment to the agreement with Friends was unanimously approved.
More ARPA money for nonprofits
The city is offering Bisbee’s nonprofits another chance to participate in the American Recovery Plan Act as an additional $872,000 has been allocated.
The city council approved $107,782 to 21 agencies in September and is expected to offer $100,000 to help out nonprofits impacted by the pandemic.
However, this time the council will be considering the nonprofits that missed last year’s allocation before reapplying for the assistance, as recommended by Giacomino.
Johns suggested the nonprofits provide an accounting of how the money was used and the rest of the council approved the addition.