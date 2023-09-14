BISBEE — Bisbee celebrated the opening of its first Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) charging station, done in partnership with APS on Thursday.
The station has four hookups installed by APS on Sowles Avenue in Old Bisbee close to shopping, restaurants and hotels.
“We want Arizonans to have the choice to drive electric without the worry," APS states on its website. "Things like range anxiety or access to charging stations shouldn’t be a barrier in going electric, and Take Charge AZ is one of the first steps toward removing these barriers.”
An EV, plugged into a Level 2 charger can add about 25 miles of range per hour, which is about five times faster than a Level 1 charger. It is the most powerful EV charger that can be installed at a residential location, according to APS.
The station was a partnership between the city and APS, Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge explained. As more and more people turn to EVs, the program helps make new technology more available, including rural municipalities.
He said APS spent around $50,000 for the installation and the city only had to pay $4,800. After five years, the city will own the station.
Space to accommodate the chargers and infrastructure is also a requirement for eligibility and that made placing the station a bit of a problem.
The station was first to be located on Tombstone Canyon right across from the Iron Man statue, Budge explained. But, APS did not want to place the station over a drainage channel. Next they looked at a spot down by the Bisbee Mining and Historical Museum, but again, there were flooding concerns. Finally, APS approved the Sowles Avenue site and installed the chargers.
APS covers the cost of equipment, installation and maintenance at qualifying businesses, nonprofits, municipalities and multifamily housing communities for five years. However, funding is limited and not all customers who qualify will be selected to participate.
People can use their credit cards, debit cards or mobile apps to access the station and leave their cars for a short charge or an overnight charge.
APS will gather important data on charging habits and the charging experience which will help design products and services that meet the long term needs of EV owners.
“New EV drivers can soon explore what southeastern Arizona has to offer,” said Budge. “We’re thrilled to partner with APS and take part in a program that will offer convenient charging to residents and travelers."
“The City of Bisbee is helping make travel easier for EV drivers," Richard Rosales, APS Public Affairs Manager, stated. "There are opportunities to grow the presence of charging stations in rural Arizona and Bisbee is helping offer these important resources for drivers.”
U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) expects the cost of EVs will “continue to fall” as more vehicles are manufactured and batteries become less expensive and have more storage capacity.
The Department of Energy (DOE) is investing in reducing battery costs through public–private partnerships that aim to reduce battery costs from more than $120/kilowatt hours today to $60 kilowatt hours by 2030. This would bring EVs to near cost parity with internal combustion engine vehicles.
While replacing batteries can be costly — batteries may last 8 to 15 years depending on climate — with several manufacturers offering 8-year or 100,000 mile battery warranties and some also offering extended warranty programs.
The DOE also noted the lack of EV charging stations for rural drivers, who typically drive longer distances than urban drivers and for whom existing stations are spaced much farther apart.