bsb ev 1

The new Sowles Avenue EV charging station has four hookups available.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

BISBEE — Bisbee celebrated the opening of its first Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) charging station, done in partnership with APS on Thursday.

The station has four hookups installed by APS on Sowles Avenue in Old Bisbee close to shopping, restaurants and hotels.

bsb ev 2

Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge and APS Public Affairs for Southeast Arizona Richard Rosales, left, look at one of the two new chargers at the new Level 2 EV charging station on Sowles Avenue in Bisbee Thursday.
bsb ev 3

A new Lucid Air vehicle is charging at the new Sowles Avenue station. The Car manufacturer is located in Casa Grande.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?