BISBEE — Cochise County Director of Facilities Henry Meraz has offered a multiyear plan to get a number of buildings throughout the county some needed roof repairs, HVAC replacement and upgrades, and a lot of stucco and paint work.
“A lot of buildings have been left untreated for too long,” he told Board of Supervisors members Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby during a work session March 30.
For the 2021–22 fiscal year, new roofs are planned for two buildings at the Melody Lane complex at a cost of $250,000, as well as a $180,000 HVAC system to serve both. A $185,000 stucco repair and paint job for all the Melody Lane complex buildings is also planned, Meraz said.
A $100,000 roof at the Foothills satellite office for the Assessor’s Office/Community Development Office also is scheduled.
At the Sheriff’s administration building with the Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, there will be a $70,000 stucco and paint facelift.
Most of the roofing and HVAC work will be done by contractors and will come with warranties, Meraz said.
“The goal is to utilize private sector contractors to repair and replace large scale projects. By doing so, work is completed in a timely manner as facilities staff isn’t large enough to take on these large-scale projects and the vendors will be able to provide a warranty for their work,” he added.
Last year, facility staff closed out 1,846 work orders on county buildings across the county. Of them, 328 were for HVAC problems and 244 were electrical concerns. So far this fiscal year, 902 work orders have been addressed with roofing, HVAC and electrical being the main source of problems. A staff of 29 employees manages to keep up with demand, Meraz added.
County Budget Manager Daniel Duchon said $427,650 was budgeted for repair and maintenance, $1.2 million for the building enhancement projects and $12.140 million for capital improvement projects. The General Fund and county sales tax revenue pay for all the work facilities and contractors do.
Future budgets will include Meraz’s capital improvement priorities of new roofs and HVAC systems and paint and stucco work until all the county buildings have been rehabbed.