BISBEE — Founder of Bisbee’s tennis programs and long-time tennis coach Fred Corrin, Bisbee’s Racket Man, was laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery Sunday after a moving ceremony at Bisbee High School.
Corrin passed away on Sept. 30 at the age of 91 in a Tucson care facility where he was close to his family.
Corrin’s love of tennis didn’t start when he was a child growing up in the hey–day of the mining town. It was not until he was in the U.S. Army near the end of World War II that he picked up a racket and perfected his game. He and a high school friend ended up being stationed on Adak Island off the coast of Alaska. That friend, Richard Nichols, was a great tennis player, who would go on to be a star at West New Mexico University as well as a pro, and taught Corrin the finer points of the game.
Members of his family and those who knew the tennis giant talked about his legacy, recognized his accomplishments and expressed the enduring gift he left in the hearts of those he met.
Corrin’s great nephew Rob Wilson often struggled to speak about his great uncle. He called Corrin “a confidant and a friend” and laughed when someone told him Corrin was “a little stinker.”
Through tears, he said, “I know he would have agreed with Einstein who said, ‘There are two ways to live your life. Live life as though nothing is a miracle, or live life as though everything is a miracle.’ And that’s how Uncle Fred lived it. He loved us and gave us encouragement and hope.”
Bisbee High School’s athletic director and Corrin’s nephew Mike Frosco told of Corrin’s dedication to start a tennis program and how lessons were first given in the school’s gymnasium. The courts in Vista Park were in sad shape. That did not stop him from gathering many volunteers to clean them up and turn them into a competition-worthy athletic venue.
“Fred built a fabulous tennis program,” Wilson continued. “And his teams won. I admired him.”
Corrin, whose tennis program brought him statewide recognition, was a math and science teacher and was also a business manager for a while, said Frosco.
“He was more than a teacher,” said Frosco. “He was a friend. He was an outstanding individual for the town of Bisbee.”
Corrin’s daughter Terri Corrin said “My wonderful father loved everybody. He inspired people. He had what is needed today in this world. He had the highest in morals and standards.
“He always told us ‘I want you to go out in the world and do wonderful things.’ I do not mourn for him today, because my father is in paradise with those who he has loved that crossed from this world. Today is a day to celebrate his life.”
Trevor Thornburg, his grandson, recalled Corrin tell him time and again, “There’s a place for everything and everything in its place.” I remember that every time I lose my keys. He had such a great life. And, it’s sad that he’s gone, but he has given each one of us all he can and taught us the lessons we need to know in life.”
Thornburg explained Corrin was admitted to a Tucson facility for care which allowed the family to spend more time with him. Though he became somewhat incognitive in his final days, his spirit remained strong. ”He always had a smile on his face when we went to visit him.”
Corrin told Thornburg he had just two regrets in life — that he did not try harder to make the football team and that he sold his 1963 Corvette for a Jeep.
“If I can say those are my biggest regrets in life, I think I’d do pretty good,” added Thornburg. “Even though all of you are not his blood, you are all like family to him.
“You know that saying ‘What would Jesus do,’ I go by ‘What would Fred do.’ When I’m in a difficult situation, I think what Fred would do.”
Many accomplishments of Bisbee High School’s first tennis coach were shared with assistant tennis coach Curt McKale. They coached teams which earned numerous district and state titles. One of his most memorable groups were the teams from 1965, when the state championships were determined by two Bisbee teams playing each other in the finals.
Corrin even played a round or two with women’s tennis champion Billy Jean King. As of 2012, Corrin held records for the most girls’ doubles titles, holds second place for the most state titles, holds second for the most consecutive titles and holds ninth for the most singles titles.
“Somehow, the girl’s team always ended up No. 1 and the boy’s No. 2,” he laughed. “The boys would always lose out by a point or two.”
His niece Billie Wilson said, “He was a great source of pride for our family. He was so happy to see all the babies and loved the growth of our family.”
Corrin sent a box of cherry chocolates and a $20 bill for all the family’s youngsters every Christmas, noted Wilson with a smile. “We will miss that.”
Rob Wilson told the gathering, “He often told me how blessed his life was because of you people. You were his life.”
In honor of Corrin’s lifetime support of tennis in Bisbee and his youth tennis program which lasted far beyond his retirement, Luche Giacomino presented the family with, of course, a tennis racket decorated for fall to place on his grave.
“He was one in a million,” Giacomino said.