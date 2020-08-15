BISBEE — A man was killed and a woman injured in yet another serious traffic collision outside the Mule Pass Tunnel near Bisbee Friday morning.
This is the third time since late June that someone has been either killed or seriously injured inside or near the tunnel along Highway 80.
Friday's collision is under investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, said DPS Sgt. Kameron Lee.
Two vehicles were involved in the wreck, which occurred just after 5 a.m. at milepost 337, four miles north of Bisbee, Lee wrote in an email to the Herald/Review. The sergeant said he could not provide anything further.
A post by Suzanne Walsh on Facebook identifies herself as the passenger in one of the vehicles, and that she and her boyfriend were struck head-on by a welding truck that had passed another motorist in a no-pass zone on Highway 80.
Walsh said online said their automobile rolled several times. She said she was able to get out of the car, pull the driver from the vehicle and perform CPR until paramedics arrived. According to her post, he died at 5:30 a.m., about 20 minutes after the crash.
According to a post on Cochise County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the road was shut down to one lane for several hours Friday.
"Our prayers are with the family, friends, and loved ones of the person involved in this horrific incident," the post read.
So far, it's been a treacherous summer near or inside the Mule Pass.
On June 22 at about 7:30 a.m., a popular Douglas High teacher was killed as he rode his bicycle inside the tunnel heading west, state investigators said. The cyclist, Vicente Abril, 58, was dressed in dark clothing and had no lights on his bike, said Bart Graves, a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Graves said the motorist who struck Abril's bike was not charged in the incident.
A couple of weeks later on July 7, two vehicles slammed into each other inside the tunnel, Graves said. A man driving a Volvo sport utility vehicle drifted into the other lane of the tunnel and crashed head-on into another SUV driven by a teenage girl. The teen was not injured, but the driver of the Volvo sustained head injuries and was taken to a Tucson hospital.
More information will be provided about Friday's fatal crash as it becomes available.