Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

BISBEE — Once again, Friends of the Copper Queen Library decided to hold an online–only event this year in partnership with See’s Candy.

The 31st annual chocolate tasting fundraiser will run Jan. 15 through Jan. 28, which is the deadline for See’s to deliver goodies by Valentine’s Day.

Order chocolates through the FCQL storefront on the See’s site and you can send the chocolate to everyone you love for Valentine’s Day.

All proceeds from the sale will go directly to purchase media, materials and programming for the Copper Queen Library and the San Jose annex.

The generosity of this community is what makes our library one of the best in the nation. Next year we hope to see you all at a real live Chocolate Tasting event.

To order: go to the FCQL website and click on the chocolate tasting link.

Tags