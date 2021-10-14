If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BISBEE — Once again, artists in Bisbee have come through for the Friends of the Bisbee Animal Shelter as the nonprofit seeks to raise money through the second annual silent auction “Feather Our Nest.”
This year’s crop of 37 imaginative birdhouses can be seen in the windows of many Old Bisbee merchants and bids will be taken now through Sunday, Oct. 24.
Many well-known Bisbee artists came up with delightful, creative houses and other bird-oriented art to help the nonprofit provide services and supplies for the Bisbee Animal Shelter.
It is timely in that the shelter just took in more than 30 cats and kittens from a hoarder in Old Bisbee when the facility already had a full house. The felines need medical care and at the appropriate time will be inoculated and spayed or neutered in preparation for adoption. A number of foster volunteers have stepped up to help in the care and feeding of those that need special attention.
With a steep rise in costs of food, medicine and veterinary care, Friends is hoping to make as much if not more than last year’s $6,000.
Elizabeth Horner offered her “’Shroom House” with natural vegetation and painted mushrooms.
“Haunted Birdhouse” by Isabella Burkhart sets the perfect tone for this Halloween time of the year with her spooky creation.
Cooper Raphael’s idea was to combine Native American and Southwestern flavors to make a one-of-a-kind birdhouse with feathers and beads she called “Diamonds and Dust.”
“Giverny A Moment of Your Time” by Naomi Tornoe is three houses in one laden with beads and jewels.
See them on display in person at Finders Keepers, 55 Main Street, Optimo’s, Panterra, Classic Rock Couture, Poco, Singletree, Bisbee Sweet Cakes, Jewelry Design by Owen, Many Fine Things and the Bisbee Restoration Museum.
To support work at the Bisbee Animal Shelter, donate online through PayPal, which accepts credit cards, or mail a check to: Friends of Bisbee Animal Shelter, PO Box 1620, Bisbee, AZ 85603. Donations may be tax deductible.