Destiny Wick

Destiny Wick

 CCSO photo

A 21-year-old Sierra Vista woman was arrested by federal agents last week after they found her in possession of about 2,000 counterfeit Xanax pills they said she was likely going to sell on the street.

Before her arrest Monday, an agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said Destiny Wick had sent money to another individual — Neiko Rosas — with the intent of purchasing "multiple hundred fentanyl pills."

