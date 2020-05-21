BISBEE — The city’s 2020-2021 fiscal year budget includes $90,000 which was expected to be raised through an ambulance subscription program which would be open to anyone living in the Bisbee Fire Department’s 440–square mile coverage area and city residents.
First, though, the city has to have an ordinance establishing the groundwork for the collection of the fees which are meant to cover the difference between the allowable state amount and coverage by health insurance or Medicare, said City Manager Theresa Coleman in the May 19 council meeting.
The fees needed further discussion between the BFD and the Finance Department, and then they would have to be approved by the council.
However, with questions as to the amount of the fees to be charged, Mayor David Smith and Councilmembers Anna Cline, Joan Hansen, Bill Higgins, Joni Giacomino and Louis Pawlik chose to delay the ordinance approval.
Smith has been trying to establish “voluntary” subscription service for the past four years, as other municipalities in the state have done, to help recoup losses from people who cannot or do not pay the amounts insurance does not cover.
He pointed out Medicare only covers 60 percent of the ambulance fee and the other 40 percent has to be paid by an additional health insurance plan or the person receiving the service.
“People are responsible for the difference,” he said. “Insurance doesn’t pay the full bill. This would help cover that. The subscriptions would be paid monthly and would help offset the losses from the people who can’t pay.”
Another concern are the numerous public assist calls BFD takes which do not end with an ambulance run, he continued.
“Our guys are called out daily for public assists, even out of the city, and people rely on us to provide the service,” Smith said. “So, we’re tying up two or three staff and vehicles out of the city limits.”
Cline and Giacomino said people were opposed to the idea, but the ordinance was misleading in that it did not say the service would be voluntary. Some may be more open to a voluntary subscription fee.
Cline also stated she did not think the city could raise $90,000 in revenues from the fees.
Bisbee City Hall
Two and a half years ago, Bisbee City Hall was gutted by a fire which left only the building’s exterior walls intact, but severely damaged from the heat.
Since then, numerous options have been discussed from rebuilding to demolishing to selling the empty shell, but there has yet to be a firm determination about what to do with the site.
Though an item was placed on the agenda for discussion about demolishing the remains, Smith pulled the item from discussion due to public outcry.
Smith explained the only reason demolition was on the agenda was because the bids acquired by Public Works Director Jesus Haro were about to expire.
During the Call to the Public, eight letters of objections to the demolition, two in agreement to the demolition and one suggesting the city tear it down and sell the lot to benefit the city were read.
Smith said the council could take up the matter again when the meetings could be open again to the public to have their opinions heard in person.