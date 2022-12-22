Fiesta Bowl Charities, in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the Bisbee Unified School District, unveiled and celebrated the renovated and newly-named Fiesta Bowl Charities Community Resource Room at the Bisbee Science Lab.
Festivities during the Dec. 9 ribbon-cutting event included a showing of the new space and its upgrades, concluding with a science lab activity building LED Christmas tree ornaments with local youth.
On Dec. 9, the ribbon was cut by Fiesta Bowl Charities, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Bisbee Science Lab and Bisbee Unified School District representatives. Festivities included a showing of the new space and its upgrades, concluding with a science lab activity building LED Christmas tree ornaments with local youth.
“Community is at the core of Fiesta Bowl Charities, so we’re thrilled to renovate a space that will serve so many sectors of the Bisbee community,” said Kristina Chumpol¸ Senior Director of Community Relations at the Fiesta Bowl. “The outdoor pavilion will host STEAM programs, lectures, a Minke Whale exhibit and much more to foster exploration and educational programming for youth. We are proud to partner with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Bisbee Science Lab and Bisbee Unified School District to create a community center that aligns with Fiesta Bowl Charities' pillars of youth, sports and education."
The unveiling in Bisbee furthers the Fiesta Bowl’s commitment to spread its community impact to every corner of Arizona. On average, up to 50 Bisbee community members will utilize the Fiesta Bowl Charities Community Resource Room daily and benefit from the creative outlet and enriching learning space it fosters. It will provide children in Bisbee with resources to expand their learning and provide opportunities to gain skills necessary for them to succeed today and for years to come.
“What a wonderful opportunity given to us by Fiesta Bowl Charities and Blue Cross Blue Shield,” said Etta Kralovec, Bisbee Science Lab Board Chair and Co-Executive Director. “The project enhances the work that the Bisbee Science, Exploration and Research Center is doing in the region. This new space will allow the Bisbee Science Lab and the Copper Queen Library to have an exciting new outside learning space that will allow us to expand all our programs.”
Fiesta Bowl and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona have a long-standing relationship of working together to enhance the lives of Arizonans. This is the fourth resource room the two organizations have teamed up to renovate in the last four years. Through the partnership, Fiesta Bowl and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona have also created the Empowering Diversity Scholarship and set a Guinness World Record for the largest game of Freeze Tag.
“We are proud to partner with the Fiesta Bowl for the fourth consecutive year to bring another resource room to life, this year in Bisbee,” said Pam Kehaly, President and Chief Executive Officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “By providing our youth with resources and learning opportunities, we are helping create a brighter future for Arizona.”
