Fiesta Bowl Charities, in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the Bisbee Unified School District, unveiled and celebrated the renovated and newly-named Fiesta Bowl Charities Community Resource Room at the Bisbee Science Lab.

On Dec. 9, the ribbon was cut by Fiesta Bowl Charities, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Bisbee Science Lab and Bisbee Unified School District representatives. Festivities included a showing of the new space and its upgrades, concluding with a science lab activity building LED Christmas tree ornaments with local youth.

