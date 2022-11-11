Film on life and legacy of Stuart Udall to be shown at Bisbee Women's Club

Stuart Udall was instrumental in achieving significant environmental protections, adding more national parks, supporting solar energy and more. 

 submitted

BISBEE — The Bisbee Women’s Club will feature a documentary on the life and legacy of Arizona environmental advocate Stewart Udall on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the clubhouse on Quality Hill.

The film is titled "Stuart Udall and the Politics of Beauty."

