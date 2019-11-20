BISBEE — The mayor and City Council honored the Bisbee Fire Department personnel for the quick stoppage of a residential fire that could have been a lot worse than the loss of two homes and severe damage to two others.
“This was an extraordinary fire stop," said Mayor David Smith as he kicked off the regular meeting Tuesday night.
Fire Chief George Castillo was out of town when the call came in and he praised his crew for their actions to prevent the fire from spreading to more homes, which were just three feet away from each other.
“I was worried. I worried for my crew and the neighborhood,” he said. “I’m proud of all of them.”
The crew received a standing ovation for their valor and beating the odds.
The council also approved the notice of intent to adopt amendments to reduce light pollution to the city code to become a Dark Skies city. It will protect and enhance the lawful security and well-being of the city residents and visitors while protecting access to dark night skies. The amendments sets maximum light levels, though exempts the city and sporting events.