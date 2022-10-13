BISBEE — For a long time, the Bisbee Arts Commission has wanted to hold an event to showcase Bisbee’s many artists of all mediums, its musicians and performers. Finally, thanks to a lowly cigarette machine turned mini–art dispenser, they have the funding to put on one heck of a two-day outdoor show in Lowell and it’s free.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23, Erie Street will be the gathering site for the event and Eva Rupert, BAC member, said the lineup of art and entertainment is sure to please. Just a few of the notable Bisbee artists are Judy Perry, Peter Chartrand, Jan Searle, Gretchen Baer and Ben Dale.

