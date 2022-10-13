BISBEE — For a long time, the Bisbee Arts Commission has wanted to hold an event to showcase Bisbee’s many artists of all mediums, its musicians and performers. Finally, thanks to a lowly cigarette machine turned mini–art dispenser, they have the funding to put on one heck of a two-day outdoor show in Lowell and it’s free.
On Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23, Erie Street will be the gathering site for the event and Eva Rupert, BAC member, said the lineup of art and entertainment is sure to please. Just a few of the notable Bisbee artists are Judy Perry, Peter Chartrand, Jan Searle, Gretchen Baer and Ben Dale.
“I would say some of the best-known musicians are The Exbats, Auld Lang Syne, Juniper Djinn and Mike Montoya,” said Rupert.
The centerpiece of the Bisbee Festival of the Arts is a large exhibition of the work of dozens of Bisbee artists from ceramics to sculpture, jewelry to painting.
“We are putting together one of the most comprehensive shows of what the Bisbee art community has to offer,” said Rupert.
The main event will include art vendors, eclectic live entertainment, food and drink options and one of the largest exhibitions of Bisbee artists to date.
“The centerpiece of the Bisbee Festival of the Arts is a gallery exhibition featuring over 100 Bisbee artists and craftspeople," Rupert said. "This invitational gallery exhibit highlights the thriving art scene and creativity of the town, with 2D and 3D pieces including paintings, sculptures, photos, furniture, jewelry, video and more. The exhibition will be on display in the newly renovated Star Chevrolet Building at 16 Erie St.”
In addition to the gallery exhibition, an outdoor stage will feature to a dozen local musicians over the weekend with accompanying performances by the Aerie Circus Arts Troupe.
The site was chosen for its 1950s atmosphere. Bisbee residents Michael Page, Emmy and Grammy winner and owner of Trike Creative, and Dan Simonis of the West Texas Millionaires have managed to maintain its classic architecture through various projects over the years supported by fellow nostalgic, history loving Bisbeeites.
People are encouraged to explore the artisan vendor area and relax while being entertained by some of Bisbee’s best performers.
The Bisbee Arts Commission, a city commission with a mission of transforming lives and enriching the community through the arts, is the host and organizer of the festival.
“Artists are the backbone of the Bisbee community," said Karen Schumacher, BAC chairwoman. "When we began creating the catalogue for the festival, it was astounding to see how many working artists there truly are here.
"After the negative effect the pandemic had on artists, craftspeople and musicians, it is an honor to be able to support them and showcase art as the centerpiece of this town once again.”
In conjunction with the Bisbee Festival of the Arts, other art–related events are scheduled throughout the weekend, Rupert said.
On Saturday at 4:30 p.m., the Bisbee Rolling Arts Transport Society will again delight parade goers with its imaginatively created soap box derby cars on the annual meander down Main Street in Old Bisbee.
Following the parade, at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, visitors can check out another large exhibition of local artwork, “Portraits of Bisbee,” at the historic Central School Project in Old Bisbee.
To round out the weekend of art activities, a map of local galleries has been created for visitors to easily explore all the art venues Bisbee has to offer.
The gallery exhibition at 16 Erie St. will be open to the public during the festival, with ongoing gallery hours each weekend through Nov. 27th.
Rupert noted parking in Lowell is limited, but there will be a bus running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.
BAC recommends parking in Old Bisbee and taking BAC’s bus to the festival area from the Copper Queen Plaza on Main Street in Old Bisbee or parking at Lowell Junior High School across the street and hop on a bus there. To catch a bus back, hang at the bus stop just above the Bisbee Breakfast Club.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone