BISBEE — On Jan. 1, this town is going to shake, rattle and roll.
Partygoers looking to rock in the new year can thank John Sweeden for bringing a 15-band roster to Bisbee for the second First Festival party. Sweeden hopes it will turn into one rollicking bash in a New Year's Day tradition at The Hitching Post Saloon in the Bakerville section of Bisbee.
For a town that knows how to party, Sweeden — a Tucson Realtor and a self-described "executioner of multiple party concepts" — couldn't have come up with a blueprint for a better venue to throw a New Year's Day festival.
On Jan. 1, Sweeden has planned a party that starts at noon and keeps rolling until 2 a.m. at the saloon at 316 Pirrung Ave., a small roadway feathering off Bisbee Road. Once a popular post-war dancehall where married couples held wedding receptions since 1946, the cavernous 5,000-square-foot bar was purchased Nov. 21 by Alex Mastrangelo. Along with Katie Kenny, the couple transformed an overlooked 76-year-old saloon with structural issues into a high-stepping music venue that has cars packed in front of the bar practically every night of the week.
Sweeden is no stranger when it comes to putting on music events.
Since the late 1990s, he's been hosting mini festivals and what he calls "speakeasy house parties" in Tucson every third Friday in a 1930's-era church, which doubles as a real estate company where he works, and often draws a capacity of 150 people.
"This is something I have kept up on a small level ever since," he said.
But like thousands of other music promoters in the world, COVID-19 threw a monkey wrench into everyone's party plans.
"The pandemic systematically shut down the food and entertainment industry," he said. "As we were coming out of it last year, I saw an opportunity to throw a party at a bar in a small town that was just purchased by a friend. This was such a last minute idea, and I am lucky to have other spontaneous people around me. I was able to put together a nice lineup and the party went down without a hitch."
But now he felt it was time to put on a larger-scale festival, and Bisbee seemed like the perfect place.
"Bisbee is a unique little place, and my wife and I have been coming here on weekends regularly for years," he said. "I call it the Hamptons of Tucson, and most of the bands I know love playing in Bisbee. A lot of them look at it as a working vacation. This festival has been in the works for a few weeks, and the bands can't wait to come up here for it."
Sweeden's idea for throwing a 15-band party in a venue as large as the Hitching Post couldn't be better. It's probably the best spot in town that can really stack a crowd, up to 170 people. On the bar side alone, it can hold 120. It also has an outdoor patio in the back that feels more like a grotto, a sitting area with tables for customers who prefer a quieter space.
“It’s the largest capacity bar in Bisbee,” Mastrangelo told the Herald/Review in September. “No other bar has anything quite like this. This place can really swallow up a lot of people.”
And that's exactly what Sweeden is hoping his First Festival will accomplish: Bring the town out in droves to hear bands from Tucson, Bisbee, Sierra Vista and Benson play their hearts out.
His timing for the festival — New Year's Day — coincides on the same day The Hitching Post opened its doors last year when Sweeden held the inaugural First Festival Party with about six bands.
He's hoping this year's festival will be one great party where partygoers can celebrate and enjoy themselves as they had in years past before COVID took the joy out of things.
From noon to 2 p.m. in a grassy area outside the saloon, Sweeden has a horseshoe shootout planned to start the festival off along with free coffee and doughnuts with Tucson's Johnny O’Halloran officiating and one of the bands — Topless Hank — performing.
Then the First Festival goes into high gear as the music lets loose inside until 2 a.m. with a $10 donation, every penny of which goes to the bands.
But if you can't come up with the cash, not to worry: No one's going to throw you out, or give you a hard time.
"We still want you to be there and dancing, having the best day on the first day of the year," Sweeden said. "The genres of music covered are silly good. We're pretty excited about this, and want everyone to hear them play."