BISBEE — While fresh produce is often abundant in stores throughout the year for food banks and the people they serve, it tends to decline in the hot summer months.
Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless executive director Tony Bedolla explained the nonprofit has very reduced offerings from the Community Food Bank of Southeast Arizona of fruits and veggies this time of year. The Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) worked with the National Guard to transport produce to rural areas, but that program has been discontinued.
“We will try to continue to provide produce ourselves,” he said. “There are a lot of people who like fresh produce.”
The coalition serves the homeless and those on the verge of homelessness who are in need of food and help them to achieve self–sufficiency. It offers clients assistance for finding a job, behavioral health support, substance abuse issues, mental illness, or just a place to call home.
According to Yolanda Soto, president and CEO of Borderlands Produce, offerings of produce always decline in the summer months as crops imported from Mexico decrease.
“Borderlands Produce Rescue is unable to rescue the number of varieties in the summer compared to the fall and winter,” she stated. “Our produce distribution is very much linked to the seasonal produce schedule.”
Borderlands runs the successful program Produce on Wheels Without Waste (P.O.W.W.O.W.), a venture which brings produce from Mexico in Nogales, Ariz., sites to people who need it. Food declined by distributers for aesthetic reasons, like misshaped veggies which the supermarkets cannot sell, are perfectly fine to eat. People can buy 70 pounds of food for a donation of $15.
The rejected produce comes directly from the warehouses of distributors preventing very edible produce from ending up in a landfill, she said.
The rescued produce is distributed through the P.O.W.W.O.W. program and accounts for over four million healthy meal supplements.
In the summer when fewer varieties are available, some communities may not get produce from June to August, she said. If there are only a few varieties available, the trucks may not run to the far-flung rural communities like Benson and Safford.
“With the cost of fuel, it’s a huge waste for us to transport just a few varieties,” she added. “Produce varieties just dwindle in the summer.”
The program operates typically from November through August. Every week, usually on Saturdays, P.O.W.W.O.W. host sites are held in cities around Arizona. These sites are hosted by community organizations, churches, civic organizations, schools and universities.
In Bisbee, the Copper Queen Community Hospital hosts P.O.W.W.O.W. where residents can get 70 pounds of fresh produce for a contribution of $15, said Soto.
During the 2020–2021 produce season, Borderlands rescued 32 million pounds of fresh produce, of which over 5 million pounds and 40 varieties were distributed through the P.O.W.W.O.W. program. It resulted in a grand total of over 76,000 fresh nutritious produce boxes distributed to families across Arizona.