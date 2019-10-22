LOWELL — It was a table for 85.
Monday afternoon, in the center of Erie Street, with the famed Lavender Pit in the shadows and ancient cars as backdrops, about seven dozen people broke bread together in celebration of Bisbee’s local fare, farmers and southwestern-style and Mexican food.
The sold-out event, titled Bisbee Community Table, was held by Outstanding In the Field, a for-profit concern that travels the world, setting up long dinner tables with white table cloths, where scores of people who have never met each other honor a region’s culinary delights.
The organization’s website shows diners eating on the beach, under freeways, in the middle of pastures and in the center of a bustling city.
This is the first time OITF has been to Bisbee and event manager Eden Reilly said the eclectic town was chosen because of its artistic and historic flare and reputation.
“It had a lot to do with the aesthetic local artist community,” Reilly said Monday. “The purpose of the dinner is to involve local artisans.”
While the organization has traveled the country and Europe so far this year holding dinners galore, Bisbee’s event was only one of three Community Table Street dinners, OITF’s website shows. Community Table Street dinners feature local makers, designers, artists and craftspeople.
A chef from Bisbee — Ana Borrajo — and chefs Karina Barraza and Roberto Sanchez from Agua Prieta, prepared the dinner. The ingredients used came from McNeal farmer Aaron Cardona.
The OITF website billed the event as a “cross-border collaboration of chefs.”
Barraza and Sanchez, owners of a cafe called Liebe in Agua Prieta, said they learned of the event via the Mexican consulate in Douglas. The couple was asked if they would participate to represent Mexico’s Sonoran fare.
“This is the first time we cook for an event of such magnitude in Bisbee and we’re very appreciative,” Sanchez said.
Barraza described some of the menu they were preparing, including “traditional street fare” such as flautas, poblanas, black bean and corn salad and cochinita pibil — a pork dish.
Dinner wasn’t cheap though — $265 per person — but a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Step-Up Bisbee/Naco. The latter is a volunteer organization that helps needy residents who cannot afford repairs on their houses.
Reilly said OITF puts on 12 such events a year where proceeds are donated to a special cause in a community. Other dinners are held in collaboration with local farmers from a particular region.
Step Up Bisbee/Naco president Grady Meadows said he wasn’t sure how much OITF would be donating, but he was attending Monday’a dinner and said he was grateful for the gift. Meadows said he had never heard of Outstanding In the Field until he was notified that the organization wanted to help his group.
“I looked them up a couple of months ago and it’s pretty amazing (what they do.)”
Bisbee’s event was the last one this month in OITF’s run through the South-Southwest. The organization’s 2019 tour set up dinner tables everywhere from Hollister, CA., to Sauvie Island, OR., to Gigondas, France and Jackson Hole, WY. Many of the dinners were held at farms and each was sold out, including Bisbee’s.
Dinner participant Pleshette Fambrough, of San Diego, has been attending OITF dinners for the last five years. She had always wanted to see Bisbee.
“My wife and I look at the calendar every year and try to figure out where we want to go next,” Fambrough said. “We’ve been trying to get to Bisbee for years. I’m an amateur photographer and I know there’s a lot of photography to be done in this area. So when I saw there was one in Bisbee this was kind of taking care of two needs at once.”