BISBEE — Former Bisbee Deputy Police Chief Christopher "Joey" Long kicked a Phoenix policeman in the chest and punched another man in the face, prompting both victims to seek medical attention, and the incident ending in Long's arrest and an overnight stay in a Phoenix jail, a report released Monday in Maricopa County Superior Court shows.
The two-page report, which includes the arresting agency's probable cause statement regarding the row, also shows that Long was under the influence of either alcohol or drugs when the fracas occurred.
The fight, which erupted on Sept. 23 in downtown Phoenix, also ended Long's career with Bisbee Police, city officials said. The 40-year-old was also the agency's public information officer.
He has been charged with aggravated assault on an officer, assault with intent to injure and resisting arrest with physical force.
Last week, Bisbee City Manager Steve Pauken sent Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge and other city council members an email informing them that Long had been arrested and had resigned on Sept. 27.
According to the police report, "Christopher Joseph Long was arrested for aggravated assault against Officer Melvin 10240 by kicking him in the chest and resisting arrest when we tried to take him into custody," the report says. "Christopher was also arrested for assaulting Patrick David Fullerton by pushing him and punching him in the face at 2 E. Jefferson St."
The attacks on Melvin and Fullerton occurred just before 9 p.m. in front of a downtown Phoenix hotel called Kimpton Hotel PALOMAR, according to information from the report.
Bisbee Mayor Budge had said he believed Long had attended a ballgame in Phoenix that day and had possibly gotten into an argument with a police officer. The Arizona Diamondbacks played the Atlanta Braves at Chase Stadium the day of the arrest. The hotel is about five blocks from the stadium.
Multiple attempts by The Herald/Review to contact Long since the arest have been unsuccessful, as his cell phone is turned off and his voicemail is full.
The Herald/Review also left phone messages for Bisbee Police Chief Albert Echave both Friday and Monday, which were not returned as of Monday afternoon.
While Long's arrest is almost two weeks old, Echave has yet to publicly address the situation that has left his agency without a deputy chief.
Pauken meanwhile, told the Herald/Review on Monday that there will be no rush to find a second-in-command at the Bisbee Police Department. The city manager said the agency will be looked at and its needs reassessed in order to determine if any changes are warranted.