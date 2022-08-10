Former Bisbee Deputy Police Chief Christopher "Joey" Long, charged with kicking a fellow cop in Phoenix last fall, will not be prosecuted as long as he completes a program that focuses on addiction among other issues, court documents show.
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge David W. Garbarino granted a motion from the Maricopa County Attorney's Office requesting that prosecution in Long's case be "suspended" so the former law enforcement officer can participate in the Maricopa County Attorney's Felony Diversion Program.
In his letter to Garbarino, Maricopa County Deputy County Attorney Jason Kalish wrote: " ... the State applies for suspension of prosecution. The undersigned prosecutor has determined that it would serve the ends of justice to suspend further prosecution in this case to allow the Defendant to participate in the Maricopa County Attorney's Felony Diversion Program, a deferred prosecution program. See ARS. § 11-365. Based on the information currently available and the Defendant's avowals, the Defendant is a person legally eligible for participation in the deferred prosecution program as defined in A.R.S. § 11-361. The State has complied with victim's rights. The State requests that the prosecution be suspended for two years from the date of this Court's order."
Garbarino granted the motion and further ordered Long to contact Sage Counseling, a Phoenix-based facility that offers several services and programs, including one titled "Substance Abuse Education & Treatment."
While Kalish's motion to suspend Long's prosecution does not mention anything about drinking or intoxication on Long's part, the initial release questionnaire from the jail in Phoenix shows that Long had been drinking when the fracas occurred just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2021.
The mission of Maricopa County's Felony Diversion states: "The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office believes that if we are to reduce crime in a community it is incumbent upon prosecutors to look at an offender and not just the offense. For many crimes, if an underlying substance use disorder or mental health condition can be addressed, the person will not re-offend again.
"Maricopa County Attorney’s Office Diversion Programs offer an alternative to traditional case processing so certain individuals accused of committing a crime may participate in community-based education or treatment program that addresses behavioral change, so the individual may become a productive citizen. The Deputy County Attorney carefully evaluates cases for offense eligibility and offender suitability for each diversion program. Ultimately, reducing recidivism while preserving limited prosecutorial resources is the primary goal of diversion."
Emails sent to Kalish and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office's Media Relations division regarding whether Long was given this opportunity because he is former law enforcement went unanswered Thursday.
Long also did not reply to an email sent by the Herald/Review concerning whether he believes he received special treatment because he was a cop.
According to the information filed against Long last year by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, the 41-year-old committed aggravated assault, resisting arrest and assault, the latter a misdemeanor.
That report, authored by Maricopa Deputy County Attorney Neha Bhatia, says: "COUNT 1: CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH LONG, on or about September 23, 2021, knowing, or having reason to know, that Lorenzo Paul Melvin was a peace officer, knowingly did touch Lorenzo Paul Melvin, a peace officer, with the intent to injure, insult or provoke him, in violation of A.R.S. §§ 13-1203, 13-1204, 13-701, 13-702, and 13-801. COUNT 2: CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH LONG, on or about September 23, 2021, intentionally prevented or attempted to prevent Lorenzo Paul Melvin, a person reasonably known to him to be a peace officer, acting under color of his official authority, from effecting an arrest by using or threatening to use physical force against the peace officer, in violation of ARS. §§ 13-2508, 13-701, 13-702, and 13-801. COUNT 3: CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH LONG, on or about September 23, 2021, intentionally did place Patrick David Fullerton in reasonable apprehension of imminent physical injury, in violation of A.R.S. §§ 13-1203(A)(2),(8), 13-707, and 13-802."
The jail questionnaire shows that Long kicked Melvin in the chest and punched Fullerton — a security guard — in the face.
Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge had told the Herald/Review last year that Long, who resigned after the incident, had gone to a ball game in Phoenix that day. The assaults occurred after 8 p.m., reports say.
Court documents show that Long admitted guilt for his actions and signed an eight-page document in which he had to agree to several stipulations required by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office Felony Diversion Program: "| understand that my participation in the program is contingent upon my acceptance. If accepted, I will adhere to the regulations of the program and the directives of my case manager. Successful completion of the program will be determined by SAGE Counseling, Inc. and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. If I successfully complete this program, I acknowledge that the criminal case currently pending against me in the above referenced cause number will be dismissed with prejudice."
If Long commits another felony while under the diversion program, he could be held without bond, the document shows.
His trial was supposed to have started on Aug. 25. A clerk who answered the phone in the office of the judge who had initially been assigned to handle the proceeding, said Thursday that "there is no further prosecution against Mr. Long."