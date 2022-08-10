Christopher "Joey" Long

Former Bisbee Deputy Police Chief Christopher "Joey" Long, charged with kicking a fellow cop in Phoenix last fall, will not be prosecuted as long as he completes a program that focuses on addiction among other issues, court documents show.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge David W. Garbarino granted a motion from the Maricopa County Attorney's Office requesting that prosecution in Long's case be "suspended" so the former law enforcement officer can participate in the Maricopa County Attorney's Felony Diversion Program.

