BISBEE — A doctor convicted of plotting the murder of a woman who was involved in a narcotics racketeering scheme with him and another person was sentenced to just over 11 years in prison Monday.
State investigators said 51-year-old Glenn Gary Robertson of Benson was involved in conducting an illegal enterprise that ran the gamut from fraud to transporting and selling oxycodone and illegally administering the narcotic.
One of the people mentioned in the group — a woman who has not been indicted, but who is identified in Robertson’s indictment — is the same person Robertson is convicted of trying to kill, court records show. Her name is not being published by the Herald/Review because she is the victim of a crime.
Cochise County Superior Court Judge James Conlogue sentenced Robertson to 12 1/2 years in prison for the conspiracy to commit first-degree murder conviction; 328 days will be shaved from that sentence as credit for time Robertson served in the Pima County Jail. Conlogue also sentenced Robertson to 8 1/2 for the illegal enterprise charges, which will be served concurrently. Robertson must serve at least 85 percent of that sentence, the judge said.
Robertson’s attorney, David Wilkison, told the judge that his client was “very remorseful” and “helped people out in there,” referring to Robertson’s time in jail.
“He was a law-abiding citizen until this case,” Wilkison said.
According to the two indictments against Robertson, the plan to murder the woman stretched out for more than a year, from January 2018 until this past March when Robertson was arrested at his Benson residence. It’s not clear why Robertson wanted to kill the woman, but the plot was hatched as the racketeering enterprise was underway, the indictments show.
While there are 10 counts listed in the racketeering indictment, Conlogue dismissed five of them. One of the counts states that Robertson “knowingly administered” oxycodone to one of his co-conspirators who also was indicted. The first count in the racketeering enterprise indictment is a multi-pronged one that includes charges for transporting and selling the oxycodone, obtaining it and administering it through “fraud, deceit, misrepresentation and subterfuge,” and illegally administering it.
The case was prosecuted by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, which began looking into Robertson’s activities in 2018.