A former judicial candidate facing a charge of perjury is asking a superior court judge to hold her jury trial outside of Cochise County because she believes the proceedings would not be fair and impartial if held locally, court documents show.
In a six-page motion filed with the Cochise County clerk’s office earlier this month, local attorney Sandra Russell claims that she would not have a fair jury trial locally because of extensive media coverage of her criminal and civil cases and because the superior court itself and the potential jurors in the case — which would be from Cochise County — are her “alleged victims.”
Russell, 48, was indicted by a state grand jury on Oct. 4 on one count of perjury, a class 4 felony. The charge is linked to her response on a qualification form that was required when she ran for Cochise County Superior Court Judge James Conlogue’s seat in November 2020 following his retirement.
One of her opponents, attorney Anne Carl, filed a complaint against Russell regarding her qualification form, on which she claimed she had lived in Cochise County for seven years. Carl said Russell was still voting in Georgia in 2016 while stating that she lived in Cochise County.
State law requires a judicial candidate to live in the county where he or she is seeking election for at least five years upon taking office.
Carl wanted Russell’s name stricken from the ballot, but at a hearing in September 2020, Conlogue ruled that Russell had fulfilled the five-year stipulation despite records showing her having voted in Georgia in 2016.
Nonetheless, the Georgia Office of the Secretary of State, which oversees the elections division there, launched an investigation into Russell, a spokesman there told the Herald/Review last year. Georgia later referred the case to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office “for prosecution.”
According to the indictment, “Sandra Finch Russell, aka Sandy Russell, knowingly signed a Declaration of Qualification for the office of Judge of the Superior Court under penalty of perjury where Sandra Finch Russell stated, ‘I will have been a citizen of Arizona for seven years before my election’ when in fact Sandra Finch Russell had previously completed an Oath of Election in connection with an election held in DeKalb County, Georgia on May 24, 2016, wherein she stated, ‘I do swear or affirm that I am a citizen of the state of Georgia.’
At a hearing earlier this week in Cochise County Superior Court’s Division VII, Graham County Superior Court Judge Michael Peterson told Russell’s attorney Louis Fidel that it would be up to the defense to show that Russell would not receive a fair and impartial trial if the proceeding was held in Cochise County.
Cochise County judges recused themselves from hearing Russell’s perjury case.
Peterson set a hearing for Jan. 27 to decide the venue for the trial.
Additionally, a trial date was set in the case for April 5 in Cochise County. Peterson said that does not mean the jury trial will be held in Cochise, however.
Fidel told the judge that he does not expect the trial to last more than a week.