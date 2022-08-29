Purchase Access

One of the former bishops of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints who is being sued for failing to report to authorities that several children in a church member’s household were being abused — an issue that is also under criminal investigation — will be appointed to the Palominas Fire District, Cochise County elections officials said Friday.

Robert “Kim” Mauzy is one of three candidates for the three open seats on the fire district’s board, the Cochise County Elections website shows.

