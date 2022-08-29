One of the former bishops of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints who is being sued for failing to report to authorities that several children in a church member’s household were being abused — an issue that is also under criminal investigation — will be appointed to the Palominas Fire District, Cochise County elections officials said Friday.
Robert “Kim” Mauzy is one of three candidates for the three open seats on the fire district’s board, the Cochise County Elections website shows.
There were four candidates for the board, which would have prompted an election in November, but because the fourth individual bowed out of the race, Mauzy and two other candidates will be appointed to that panel, said Elections Supervisor Lisa Marra.
Mauzy is a former bishop of the Mormon church’s Bisbee ward who was involved with the excommunication of former church member Paul Adams. Adams, a former Border Patrol agent, had sexually abused his children, taken videos of the horrific acts and broadcasted them on the internet.
Adams, who hung himself in a jail cell in Florence in 2017 after he was arrested and was awaiting trial, confessed his offenses to another former bishop of the church, John Herrod, a well-known doctor who once practiced in Sierra Vista.
When Mauzy became bishop of the Bisbee ward, Adams’ case had been referred to him by Herrod. Mauzy held a disciplinary session with various church officials in 2013 where Adams again confessed his depraved acts. Mauzy had Adams booted from the church that year.
Mauzy, who lives in Hereford, and the two other candidates — Tommy Stoner and Robert Montgomery — will be appointed to the fire district board in late September or October, Marra said.