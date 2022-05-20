BISBEE — Back in 2007, mineral giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc. became the owner of the famous Copper Queen Mine and other mining properties formerly run by Phelps Dodge and accepted the responsibility to mitigate water concerns and reclaim land impacted by mining.
In an effort to keep the public apprised of the work done to prevent groundwater contamination and beautify the landscape, operations manager Robert Quintanar has committed to three informational meetings this summer at the Bisbee Senior Center.
His first discussion was May 18 and he spoke to a large, interested assembly of residents who were curious as to what Freeport has done and what it plans to do in the coming years.
He said that for 100 years underground and open pit mining created stockpiles around town and in an effort to mitigate long term impacts, Freeport has taken on the challenges of stockpile restoration, stormwater management, soil remediation and groundwater mitigation.
Freeport has slowly been reclaiming the multiple mounds, turning the rocky debris into hills of green. The company has been planting native grasses, wildflowers and thorny shrubs for the past 15 years and has created vegetative cover over much of their land.
Quintanar said the company was proud to be a member of the Wildlife Habitat Council, a group promoting and certifying habitat conservation and management on corporate lands through partnerships and education.
In a presentation he showed photos of the many furred and feathered critters that frequent the basins created for storm water collection throughout the year. From bobcats, deer and coyotes to owls, herons and hawks, the reclamation projects have been successful in creating a habitat for the area’s wildlife.
It has not been an easy job and the work can go slow as equipment operators try to traverse the steep slopes to create safe passage for company vehicles.
Quintanar stated, “Working the piles is a lot like trying to stack marbles.”
He explained that the large size and angles of the rocks dug from the Lavender Pit often created very steep slopes which have to be worked to make the mound accessible for reclamation to occur.
Once a slope has been stabilized, it is covered with a 2-foot-thick layer of clean soil to plug all the crevasses and tiny voids so rainwater does not get down to the pyrite overburden.
Pyrite is a combination of iron and sulfide, a byproduct of copper mining, and when it rains, water causes the separation of the two and possibly contamination of groundwater, he explained.
Industrial-strength plastic is used to line basins and channels onsite to carry the flow from the hills. Some rainwater is captured by the vegetative cover and much evaporates, but the reclamation process allows clean water to flow off the stockpiles and enter infiltration ponds with the end result of clean water going into the aquifer.
While pyrite itself is no cause for concern, the sulphur washed out can give water a bad taste and at high concentrations cause diarrhea, he said. Freeport continues to monitor the sulfate plume created during the mining days as it inches closer to the aquifer that provides Bisbee and Naco with water. It is estimated the plume may reach the wells of Arizona Water Company in 50 years, in which case, Freeport plan to drill new wells to access a different part of the aquifer. The plan is to give the wells to AWC. He said the Environmental Protection Agency does not have a limit on how much sulfur can be in the water.
The process Freeport is using to mitigate the problems is working well as more and more land is reclaimed and vegetated improving the viewshed across the Warren community. Freeport is acting voluntarily and not on an order from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, he noted.
In some of the older projects like the Cole/ South Bisbee and C Canyon stockpiles, it is becoming difficult to see where the renewed vegetation meets the natural landscape as was shown in before and after photos.
A visible project was the elimination of the central tailings storage area just off State Route 92 started in 2012. Four years later, it provides a bounty of plants and grasses.
During underground mining, water had to be pumped out of the 2,000 or so miles of tunnels, said Quintanar. Water has come to within 5 feet of the bottom of the 900-foot-deep Lavender Pit, which eventually will fill the pit and it will become a lake.
Quintanar will be back at the Senior Center on Wednesday, June 15, at 3 p.m. to talk about the sulfate plume in the aquifer.
Carol Loy, program director of the Senior Center and Bisbee Unified School District board member, said she has many events planned for the coming months.
On May 23 at 2:30 p.m., the center is hosting Old Bisbee Firewise to encourage residents to follow guidelines to prevent wildfires.
On May 31 at 2:30 p.m., an alternative therapy session is planned.
For information on Freeport's reclamation projects visit: https://extension.arizona.edu/events/2020-10-08/virtual-presentation-bisbee-mining-reclamation or https://fcx.com/Bisbee.
For information on the Senior Center, 300 Collins Road, visit the Facebook site: https://www.facebook.com/Bisbee-Senior-Center-160265347338651.