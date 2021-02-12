Friends of the Copper Queen Library's fundraiser donates candy to hospital

BISBEE — Though the annual, in–person Chocolate Tasting fundraiser by the Friends of Copper Queen Library (FCQL) is a no–go, people can still support the non–profit by ordering treats from See’s Candies through the end of the month.
Profits from all orders go to the Copper Queen Library to support free programming, said Cathy Clifton, with FCQL, in a press release.
To give back to all the healthcare workers at the Copper Queen Community Hospital who have been working overtime to care for residents during the pandemic, people can also send candy to them.
“The first shipment of chocolates were delivered to the hospital’s Chief Public Relations Officer and Copper Queen Hospital Foundation Director Jessica Ogiba this week,” noted Clifton.
Ogiba told her the chocolates would be distributed among all hospital departments and would also be used to energize volunteers who are assisting in vaccination efforts.
“We want to keep our volunteers happy!” Ogiba said.
To order and see special shipping instructions, go to bisbeechocolatetasting.com