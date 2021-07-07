BISBEE — In front of well more than 100 people, Mike Frosco, Bisbee’s “Mr. Baseball,” received a special retirement honor Saturday as the Bisbee High Alumni Association and Bisbee Unified School District dedicated the ball diamond at the historic Warren Ballpark to him for his 55 years serving students and athletes.
In his honor, a plaque installed on a Freeport McMoRan Inc. boulder was celebrated at the park with applause and cheers of family, friends, former students, athletes and colleagues.
“I was shocked,” he said. “I never thought anything like this would happen. So many of the players I coached were there. It took everything I had to keep my composure. It was heartbreaking.”
They showed up for the ceremony to show their support for the man who spent his career as a teacher, coach and athletic director. building the Bisbee Puma baseball program which allowed dozens of athletes to go on to college and fulfill their dreams.
There was a pocket of red shirts that turned out to be his family members, there to celebrate his big day. His niece, Tammy Wilson, bought the shirts emblazoned with his name and old No. 55, he said.
“It was moving,” Frosco said.
BUSD president and alumni member Carol Loy stated, “The decision to honor a person by dedicating a building or facility for them is totally in the hands of the governing board. This usually involves a lot of discussion, sometimes heated.
“But, when the request to dedicate the baseball diamond at the ballpark to Mike Frosco was brought to the Bisbee Unified School board, it was a quick and unanimous ‘yes.’ One of the criteria for this honor is to select a person who has had a ‘significant positive impact on the named facility.’ His 55 years of dedication to the baseball program at BHS and the kids of Bisbee has not gone unnoticed and was instrumental in his selection.”
Loy said she worked with Frosco on various projects, some of which he is first to offer time and energy.
“I’ve enjoyed working with him on numerous projects, from selling tickets to various sporting events, organizing Rock Our Schools, the Memorial Brick project with the Friends of the Historic Warren Ballpark, raising funds for the baseball program and choosing recipients for alumni scholarships including the Mike Frosco Scholarship.
“Mike is truly Mr. Bisbee Baseball.”
When Loy asked all the former Pumas who had been coached by Frosco to stand, they popped up all over the stadium.
“I was impressed with the variety of ages of those who came out to honor their former coach," she said. "Guess I shouldn’t have been, given that he spent 55 years in the baseball program."
Mayor Ken Budge proclaimed the week of July 4-10 as Mike Frosco Week.
“They wanted me to speak at his ceremony and I thought what can I do to recognize Mike?” he said. “As the mayor, I can make proclamations, so that’s what I did. I joked it was his one time get out of jail free card.”
Former Bisbee Puma varsity ball player Don Bays also was surprised at the number of people who turned out for Frosco.
He explained how impressed he was when the “skinny little freshman with a permanent smile on his face” made the varsity team during tryouts in 1958.
“I’d seen him around on campus always with that smile and thought he’ll never make the team," Bays said. "He’s not a ball player. Boy, was I wrong. He hit better than I did.”
Bays also thought it was an important move by school board members to honor Frosco while he was alive, as they did with the dedication to the district’s tennis courts in honor of coach Fred Corrin.
Frosco, a Bisbee native, made the varsity baseball team at Bisbee High School as a freshman in 1958 and returned to coach and teach at his former school after graduating from Arizona State University.
He started teaching social studies at Lowell School in 1966. Six weeks later was asked to teach physical education for kindergarten through eighth grade. Next, he added a health class for seventh- and eighth-grade boys.
In 1970, he transferred to Bisbee High School and coached the first freshman baseball team and basketball team.
Frosco racked up 13 coach of the year awards starting in 1977 in 2-A East and Division 3, Section 3. He also coached the AzBCA All-Star South teams in 1981, 1993, 2002 and 2014.
In 1993, 2002 and 2008 he and the Pumas made it to the championship games and came away with the title. The Pumas were state runners–up in 2001.
In 2020, he made the azcentral.com list of the best high school baseball coaches.
His overall record was 559-371.
“But, one thing I have to say, I had a terrific coaching staff," Frosco said. "You have to have a great coaching staff to build the baseball program."
Staff members such as Butch Hammet and son, Todd Hammet; Bert Bernal; Pablo Aguirre and so many more with Frosco took teams to the championships.
One moment of the many games he coached was the 1993 championship which was almost canceled due to a storm. He would have none of that. They were there to play ball. And play ball they did, though they found themselves losing the game. Then Frosco moved shortstop Rocky Wright, who had not pitched a game all season, to the mound. Wright managed to help his team take the lead and they came away with the big win.
After the ceremony, people flooded the field to offer their congratulations to Frosco and his wife, Sharon. Cake was served allowing people to further enjoy themselves as they congratulated him, remembering those days of glory.
At that time, former player Kenny Reinartz presented a baseball to Frosco from the 2010 team’s last winning game signed by all the ballplayers, and gave Frosco the baseball glove he had used through high school.
It brought that lump back to Frosco's throat.
“It was a hard decision to retire,” he said with a touch of sadness in his voice. “But, it’s time. You know, every time I walk into the Warren Ballpark … there’s just something majestic about it … I can’t explain … it’s very emotional.”
Though Frosco will be stepping back from baseball and coaching, his passion to keep the park he called his second home open and thriving will continue. He may even try to sell you a brick for the ballpark memorial wall along the first base line — a fundraiser he started.
As Bays said, "He sold me one in two minutes."