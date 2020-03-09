BISBEE — “What adult doesn’t want to get all gooey once in a while?”
Bisbeeite Kathie Muserelli was busy with goo-plastering ripped pieces of newspaper onto a strange looking form which she will transform into a bee for the fourth annual Return of the Turkey Vulture parade this Saturday.
“I haven’t done paper mache since I was a kid. I guess it’s like riding a bike,” she said with a smile.
To raise awareness of the plight of bees and importance of the little pollinators for the crops all eat and the flowers all admire, Friends of the Bisbee Pool (FOBP) decided to include them. And what better way to do that than have paper mache bees flitting about the parade route?
Puppeteer Rose Hall, the instructor of the free paper mache workshop, helped around 10 young students from the Cochise Seventh Day Adventist Christian School to make their smaller bee bodies complete with heads, thoraxes, abdomens and eyes. Rolled and wadded up newspaper soon took shape, as little hands worked intently. The laughs and squeals of them made evident the fun they had.
Though many of them would probably not be back to paint the bees or walk in the parade, they still proceeded with the task at hand and more bees were added to the dozen or so which will be featured with the creative turkey vulture costumes in the festive parade.
Hall talked with the students about the importance of vultures which garnered some “icks” and “ews” and plenty of laughter, especially as she described the “carrion” kids from last year’s parade. The children were the roadkill and the parade would stop every now and then. They would lay down on the street and the huge turkey vulture Hall helped create would “swoop” down and “eat” them.
“If we didn’t have vultures, we’d have all these dead animals lying around, wouldn’t we? They clean things up,” she explained.
Hall has been making puppets for around 20 years and has displayed her paper mache works at many Bisbee events, like Dia de los Muertos where her first ghost bee was unveiled. She also makes puppets from waste plastic with children.
Turkey vultures have called Bisbee home for as long as some can remember and can be spotted soaring around the Mule Mountains daily searching for something to eat. The population may dwindle in winter as some move farther south.
FOBP founded the amusing event to raise money to keep the Bisbee public pool open for August and September, said member Cado Daily. And, to bring people to Bisbee in March, a rather slow month as tourism quiets down.
“The city doesn’t have the funds to keep the pool open after July,” she noted. “So, to keep it open we had to raise money.”
This year, FOBP will have special Return of the Turkey Vulture buttons and a booklet all about the turkey vultures for sale, said Daily. The booklet also has recipes from local businesses with a turkey vulture twist. Raffle tickets will also be on sale and donations to FOBP will be appreciated.
“It was a wonderfully successful event last year,” said Daily.
The festival starts at 10 a.m. and runs to noon at the Farmer’s Market in Vista Park where the live, huge carrion-eating birds will be on display. Children and adults can make vulture windmills and play vulture games.
Live vultures can also be seen at the Copper Queen Library in Old Bisbee from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
This year, the “Buzzards and Bees” parade will begin at 3 p.m. at the intersection of Brewery and Welsh avenues just above City Park. The route is Brewery Avenue to Howell Avenue to Subway Street and down Main Street to the post office. Bisbee music students will play from the balcony of the Copper Queen Library.
In the evening, the fun continues from 8 to 11 p.m. with the Buzzard Bash Dance Party at Club Kilimanjaro, 33 Subway St. in Old Bisbee. There is a cover charge.