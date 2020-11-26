BISBEE — With the wafting scents of Thanksgiving floating in the air, the crew was busy in the kitchen Thursday getting the traditional hot meal ready for those who would soon be at the Goar Park Lunches’ door.
Jan Lundy, a 74-year-old kitchen veteran, was teaching Jason Sampson, with the Good Neighbor Alliance, how to properly mix the dressing with Robert Kozumplik overseeing the project. Lexi Thompson was putting the finishing touches on the green bean casserole. GPL founder Dan Maldonado was stirring onion to go in the roast veggies warming in the oven. Pumpkin pies were stacked up ready to be sliced. The turkeys had been roasted on Wednesday and pans were ready to be reheated in the oven. They had to have everything ready to go at noon as their expected 150 patrons would be lining up for lunch.
What was started by one man with his own money making sandwiches in his mother’s kitchen for those who needed to eat has become a thriving nonprofit now serving about 12,000 meals a year.
Maldonado, a Bisbee native, returned to town seven years ago to help his mother care for his invalid father and wanted to find something productive to keep him away from the legendary nightlife of his hometown.
He happened to see an elderly couple handing out sandwiches in Goar Park in Old Bisbee and the idea to feed Bisbee’s homeless and low income folks was born.
For two and a half years, he and a few volunteers made sandwiches for brown bag lunches on the kitchen table, at first using his meager wages from work at the homeless shelter. Soon, he found support and funding from the community, businesses and other non-profits making it possible to feed a lot more people.
Three years ago, the operation was moved to The Bisbee Royale, owned by The Bisbee Radio Project, a small nonprofit radio station with the call letters KBRP run by volunteers. The Royale had an unused kitchen and some seating space and Goar Park Lunches expanded at last.
Last year, the KBRP board of directors told him they needed the space back and he began a search for a new home. There, right across the street from The Royale, was the old Perfect Ashlar Masonic Lodge No. 12. He peeked through the windows and decided to give the Masons’ home a try. It had potential, but needed a whole lot of work in the kitchen.
“And we fit with the mission of the Masons,” Maldonado said.
The Mission of Freemasonry is “to promote a way of life that binds like-minded men in a worldwide brotherhood that transcends all religious, ethnic, cultural, social and educational differences; by teaching the great principles of brotherly love, relief and truth; and, by the outward expression of these through its fellowship, to find ways in which to serve God, family, country, neighbors and self.”
Kitchen needs
Maldonado talked to Chris Linden, a Freemason, and asked about a lease for the downstairs kitchen and dining area. He soon had a five-year lease approved by the Lodge’s officers.
“The kitchen only had a small sink and a stove,” he said. “We had to turn it into a commercial kitchen with all that requires.”
And a commercial kitchen requires a lot — like a grease trap, a far larger stove, a new stove hood, a freezer, a refrigerator and a three-sink cleanup area for dishes.
Thanks to $30,000 from The Legacy Foundation, $10,000 from the Bisbee community, GPL now has a full-service, commercial kitchen where Maldonado and his volunteers, who put in 5,000 volunteer hours a year, can cook, bake and roast whatever they choose. Many of the appliances were donated or sold to GPL dirt cheap.
Though the renovation of the new space was a remarkable effort, his proudest achievement was taking good, useable food donated by Safeway and the growers at Bisbee Farmers Market and turning it into hundreds of meals and sandwiches.
“That’s 20 tons of perfectly good food that would have ended up in the landfill,” Maldonado said. “I’m a food rescuer.”
Raul Berrios, a former chef from Café Roka, helps with the menus as does Lundy, who has 50 years of experience managing kitchen operations.
“She worked for the homeless shelter for years and ran the county jail kitchen operations. I’m learning all I can from her,” Maldonado noted.
Working with her over the years has taught Maldonado a thing or six about kitchen management and he is grateful to her for that.
“She lives for this,” he added.
The food situation also is helped by the Community Food Bank of Southeast Arizona, which provides a pallet of food each month.
The food GPL takes in provides the basis for the menus of the week, Maldonado explained. Some food that comes in goes in the freezer so that when enough of it is donated, the cooks can turn it into various, nutritious lunches. The Safeway deli often has leftover turkey, ham and roast beef which goes to GPL.
“We had baby back ribs one time,” Maldonado said. “And, we’re able to put a quarter pound of meat on a sandwich made with good wheat bread.”
The increase in floor space also allowed GPL to offer tables of personal hygiene items like feminine products, condoms, toilet paper, naloxone and even at-home AIDS tests.
There is a clothing rack that Maldonado says is cleared weekly. Now that it is cold, jackets and sweaters are needed.
Sampson comes every Tuesday to help the homeless apply for benefits and get the paperwork done to qualify for low cost housing, though that is hard to find in Bisbee.
Like all nonprofits in the age of COVID–19, GPL has not been able to hold annual fundraisers and donations. Maldonado hopes that will change as business starts to come back to normal.
Maldonado loves what he does and could not be happier with the new location.
“I always had this dream of having our own place,” he said. “I love this.”