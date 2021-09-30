BISBEE — Grammy award-winning Los Lobos will be perform Saturday at Warren Ball Park as a benefit for the Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless, Bisbee High School, Friends of the Warren Ballpark and Saint Patrick’s Window Restoration Project.
“One hundred percent of the money taken in goes to them,” said John Acosta, one of the event’s organizers.
He said he heard Los Lobos play at the Rialto in Tucson and wondered if the band would come to Bisbee. So, he went to their website and sent an email with the request to play in Bisbee.
“And they said yes,” Acosta said. “Sometimes you ask, and they tell you no. Other times they say yes.”
Los Lobos came on the music scene in 1973. They were nominated 11 times for the Grammys and came away with three wins for their music — a blend of rock, R&B and TexMex. In 2011, the group was awarded the Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and in 2015 they were nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They were also inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame in 2018.
Their new album, “Native Sons,” is out and is described by the band as “an ode to Los Angles.”
The concert will also feature F.L.G. A Tribute to Santana Group from Tucson, which provides the most accurate renditions of Carlos Santana's catalog of music.
Since the concert is outdoors, it provides enough space to allow social distancing. Masks are not mandatory, but are encouraged for the safety of others.
Bring chairs and blankets for the field. Acosta said they would prefer to give the available seating to older folks who enjoy their music. No drinks or food will be allowed to be brought in. Water, soda drinks, beer and margaritas will be available as well as Mexican food, Sonoran hotdogs and snacks.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at Purple Pass, https://www.purplepass.com/#195943/Bisbee_Coalition_for_the_Homeless-Los_Lobos_Benefit_Concert_w/F.L.G._A_Tribute_to_Santana.
Tickets will also be available online only until Friday evening, but Acosta said there would be tickets available at the door. Jo’s Consignment in Warren on Bisbee Road also has tickets for cash only sale.
Gates open at 4 p.m. F.L.G. opens the concert at 5 p.m. and Los Lobos will follow around 7 p.m.
Acosta said people will not be able to leave the concert and come back in because he did not have staff needed to track those who already paid. If a person leaves the venue, they have to pay to get back in.
For more information, go online to https://www.facebook.com/events/116860079736444/ or contact John Acosta at 520-227-0154 or Tony Bedolla at 520-249-4049.