Powered by a $1.2 million grant, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office has taken its first steps in a new mental health initiative program by hiring a behavioral health specialist who has already hit the streets and helped intervene in a handful of situations.

Just call Dr. Alana Brunacini, the "de-escalator."

