BISBEE — After 30 years of running the Bisbee Mining and Historic Museum and making it one of the state’s award-winning rural institutions, Director Carrie Gustavson is retiring at the end of the year.
Her tenure has been one of planning, partnership and perseverance, which improved the experiences visitors have when they walk through the doors of the building once used by the Phelps Dodge Corp., the largest copper mining company in its heyday in Bisbee from 1895 to 1961.
She has a passion for history and started her career as an archeologist, following in her father’s footsteps. He worked with the International Atomic Energy Agency, mainly in the Middle East.
“When I became an archaeologist, I wanted to go into Near Eastern archaeology since I learned to love that region when I was young,” she said. “I loved the people and countries.”
She met the man who would be her husband and moved to Germany. When the marriage failed, she moved back to the U.S. with her child.
While looking for work, she saw the notice for the museum position in Bisbee and turned in her application, hoping she would get the job in this new town she fell in love with and wanted to call home. She was hired in 1992 and has contributed greatly to the museum’s wellbeing ever since. With the help and support of the Bisbee Council on the Arts and Humanities board, she worked to bring the museum back to financial health.
The first floor of the Smithsonian–affiliated museum is dedicated to the early era mining efforts. It is called “Bisbee: Urban Outport of the Frontier” and offers an education on copper and how it helped the U.S. market through various uses, from electrical wiring to household appliances to vitamins. It also houses a gift shop and a research office with thousands and thousands of photos and news stories.
The American Association of State and Local History selected Gustavson as the winner of the 2007 Award of Merit for Leadership in History, making Bisbee one of just 72 organizations in the United States recognized for this achievement. The Award of Merit recognizes excellence for projects, individual achievement and organizational general excellence, according to the association. The Bisbee museum was the only Arizona museum to receive the honor.
The museum also was recognized with the Governor’s 2007 Tourism Award for Arizona Preservation.
Then in 2009 with help from Smithsonian Affiliations came “Digging In: Bisbee’s Mineral Heritage.” It allows people to see and hear how the miners managed to haul copper ore out of the 2,000 miles of tunnels beneath the city. The exhibit included spectacular mineral specimens from Bisbee’s mines given to the Smithsonian, which returned them to be included in the display.
Gustavson’s next project was done in partnership with the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition in 2018 for the exhibit “Water/Ways, Exploring Water’s Cultural and Environmental Impacts.”
The list of ideas brought to life under her discerning eye has filled the gift shops with books, jewelry, minerals, children’s games, unique playing cards and much more, which has helped the museum’s bottom line.
She worked with the city to get the names and location of graves in the city’s Evergreen Cemetery online
“The history of Bisbee was made by people, so it belongs to the people,” she said in talking about the 460 archived, audio recordings of the life and times of the folks who lived here.
Since its inception the museum has welcomed, educated and entertained more than a half a million visitors who took interactive trips through time and heard the story of the Western copper–mining town’s role in the industrialization of America.
The museum averages about 20,000 visitors each year who engage in the immersive exhibits and learn about Bisbee’s mining history. The impact of COVID–19 affected the numbers as the museum was closed for months. Even so, Gustavson has kept the ship on course.
Board Chairman David Smith is sorry to see her go.
“Carrie can never be replaced," he said. "After a nationwide search, we hired Annie Larkin to move us forward into the future, utilizing rapidly changing technology and new ideas. Carrie leaves a 30–year legacy of a small town museum becoming the first Smithsonian Affiliate and now being known worldwide."
“As a more than 30–year Bisbee Council on the Arts and Humanities governing board member, I can most wholeheartedly attest that Carrie Gustavson has provided the outstanding leadership that resulted in Bisbee Mining and Historical Museum becoming the first small museum to receive Smithsonian affiliation. She has consistently and successfully guided our board into the 21st century, and it has been my honor to serve with Carrie over these decades,” said board member Christine Rhodes.
Even though she is retiring and turning the reins over to Bisbee native Larkin, author of “Bisbee Post Card History” and former curator at the Amerind Museum, she is not worried about the future of the museum.
“I have left the museum in good hands,” said Gustavson. “She will do a wonderful job. And, we have a good board with David Smith as president.”
Like many who retire, she does plan to get involved in other aspects of Arizona’s history, like a proposed museum to focus on the women’s suffrage movement which began in 1883. It took another eight years for women to get the right to vote in Arizona.
She also is committed to walking her Gordon setter for a mile every day.
“I walk one mile, he gets in three or four,” she laughed. “I need to stay busy and I’ll find things to do.”