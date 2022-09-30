BISBEE — On Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 2:30 p.m. a meeting will be held in the Cochise County Board of Supervisors conference room to discuss hand counting all ballots.

Supervisor Peggy Judd, Elections Director Lisa Marra and County Recorder David Stevens will meet to talk about the process.

