BISBEE — On Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 2:30 p.m. a meeting will be held in the Cochise County Board of Supervisors conference room to discuss hand counting all ballots.
Supervisor Peggy Judd, Elections Director Lisa Marra and County Recorder David Stevens will meet to talk about the process.
Judd said she has had many requests from her constituency to look into hand counting ballots as they think the election process can be improved.
Marra said she was not aware of any other counties in the state that were considering a move to hand count ballots.
"No election director has reached out to me about having all ballots hand counted in the November election," she said. "Then again, usually people that want these things to happen never reach out to the professionals actually doing the work for facts or process.
"I’ve seen discussion in other states and some that have done it without success that ends up in more lawsuits. It’s dangerous to implement something that large and untested with no legal process or standard procedure in place at this late a date before a major election."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone