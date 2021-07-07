BISBEE — On Wednesday, longtime Bisbee City Councilwoman Joan Hansen turned in her letter of resignation.
Though her term is not up until 2024, Hansen said she did not take her resignation lightly and it took her a few months to decide her health was more important.
"The stress was worsening the situation," she said. "I was getting so stressed out, I thought it was better to resign and take care of myself. I felt like I was letting people down. It got to a point where I felt I couldn't contribute. It weighs on you as you try to do what is best for Bisbee."
In Hansen's time on the council, she worked with five city managers and three mayors.
"I will miss working with the staff and the committee members," she added. "They are the finest. It was a joy to work with them.
"I appreciate all the support the people of Warren and the city have given me."
Once the mayor and City Council accept her resignation, they will seek applications from people who want to fill her term, interview them and appoint a new councilmember.