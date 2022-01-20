BISBEE — A Bisbee resident claiming the city erred in the contract award to the wastewater treatment company Jacobs to oversee the San Jose Wastewater Treatment Plant was shut down again during a discussion during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Jeff Harris and Donna Pulling sought to have the contract voided in November 2018. The contention was the city failed to “demonstrate that funds for the first fiscal year of the instant five year award contract were available at the time of contracting as is required for multi–year contracts by Bisbee City Code Article 3.5.13(A) and A.RS. § 34–607(A).”
The contract did not include a provision consistent with the requirement under Bisbee City Code Article 3.5.13(A) and A.R.S. § 34–607(A) that "payment and performance obligations for succeeding fiscal years shall be subject to the availability of funds. Professional services from a technical registrant, including but not limited to an architect, engineer, geologist or surveyor, shall be procured in a manner that is consistent with applicable state law.”
The contract also did not have a cancellation clause if funds were not available over the five-year contract.
Harris also claimed the city “failed to ensure that the selection committee members were competent to serve on the selection committee as is required by Arizona Revised Statute § 34-603(C)(3). The three-member selection committee did not include a single engineer, much less a registered engineer specializing in wastewater treatment, or a licensed wastewater treatment plant operator.”
Bisbee's former city manager, Robert Smith, said at the time the city attorney told him Harris and Pulling lacked legal standing to challenge the procurement contract because they were not "interested parties" and the code did not apply. Interested parties would need to be companies that were harmed through the contract selection process and award. With that, the city council agreed there was no need to respond to the claimants as the matter was moot.
Harris said the city did not define the words “interested parties,” and therefore he could be considered as such. To that point, the state Court of Appeals agreed, but noted the ruling “does not create legal precedent and may not be cited except as authorized by applicable rules.”
Also, the court agreed the city did fail to hear Harris’ complaint in a timely manner. The court stated in the latest ruling, “At issue is the trial court's review of the city council's failure to issue a final decision as to Harris' administrative appeal, which essentially prevented him from exhausting his administrative remedies, violating its own code governing such matters.”
Harris brought back his complaint to the city in accordance with the court’s decision, and he was given the opportunity to plead his case.
However, with the resignation of Councilman Lou Pawlik, there were only six members to decide what action, if any, they would take. Harris saw that as “unfair” as a tie vote ends any dialogue. He asked to have his appeal heard at another meeting.
“I cannot participate because the deck is stacked against me,” he told the council.
City Attorney Joe Estes said as long as there was a quorum of the council in attendance, the city was not required to accommodate such a request.
As it turned out, there was a unanimous vote to reject Harris’ protest by Mayor Ken Budge and Council members Leslie Johns, Frank Davis, Mel Sowid, Joni Giacomino and Anna Cline.
In another agenda item, Harris was the subject of a petition by the community on Yuma Trail which describes him as a hoarder and his property a health hazard and eyesore.
This complaint is not new. For years, others have asked the city to make Harris clean up his yard, but nothing ever came of it.
Now, though, his chicken and ducks are creating a mess and odor, and the petitioners want the city to act.
City Manager Steve Pauken said the property on Yuma Trail is well known by city building inspector Joe Ward and the Bisbee Fire Department. The city does have the authority to require a cleanup, but Harris may not be a willing participant.
Just recently, a feral cat colony and a residential home on Brophy Avenue were addressed and cleared out. Pauken saw the Harris issue as a similar situation.
“We would prefer cooperation in dealing with these issues from Mr. Harris so neighbors can enjoy their properties,” he said.
Sowid and Giacomino, who represent the Warren District 2, were aware of the problem and were pleased something would be done about it.
Cline stated, “It’s been like this for a long time. We have an ordinance, so I wondered why nothing was done. I feel for the neighbors and I have fire concerns.”
The council unanimously voted to move forward with measures to clean up the yard.
Jacob contract renewed
An amendment to the contract with Jacob to continue operating the wastewater treatment plant was unanimously approved for the next 18 months at the cost of $1,095,795.
Budge spoke against the contract four years ago and spoke against it again, but said, “Like it or not, we can’t throw it to the wind. We have no one to run the plant. We just have to suck it up.”
Cline said, “I think everybody knows I’m not a fan of Jacob. But, we’ll just have to trudge on.”
Sowid called it “the worst contract. I don’t know where common sense was back then. I don’t like it but we have to live with it.”