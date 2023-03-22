Marcus Harston has been promoted to vice president of marketing and communications at Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative.
Jason Bowling, chief executive officer at the cooperative, announced the promotion March 3.
Marcus Harston has been promoted to vice president of marketing and communications at Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative.
Jason Bowling, chief executive officer at the cooperative, announced the promotion March 3.
“Marcus has tremendous talent, and he has worked tirelessly to serve the community and fulfill our cooperative’s principle of supporting the education and training of our youth,” Bowling said. “I’m very pleased that he agreed to join our senior staff and lead our marketing and communication efforts.”
Harston started at SSVEC in 2001 after retiring from a 24-year military career. Prior to his new position, he was working as the community relations manager at SSVEC, coordinating the cooperative’s youth programs, public events and other member services.
The youth programs Harston has led include the Washington Youth Tour, the annual Youth Engineering and Science Fair, and scholarship programs, all of which are funded by the SSVEC Foundation. Harston also has been responsible for SSVEC’s largest community events, including the SSVEC annual meeting, community leaders luncheons, charity golf events and the annual Family Day gathering for cooperative employees.
After starting at SSVEC, Harston developed the SSVEC “Bright Ideas Store,” which included the sale of electric fireplaces and other useful electric devices. In addition, he directed the utility’s Surge Protection Program, offering members a monthly subscription service that protects their appliances and other electronics. The program provides protection for valuable equipment which is relied on by area businesses, irrigators and those in the communications industry.
Harston is a Los Angeles native and joined the Army in September 1977. During that career he served in Somalia, Hungary and Germany before being stationed at Fort Huachuca.
Harston holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business.
“I appreciate the opportunity to continue striving for excellence and serving our cooperative members and communities in a new position,” Harston said.
Submitted by Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.