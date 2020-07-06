BISBEE — A second series motor vehicle crash in or near the Mule Pass Tunnel in just two months left at least one person with serious injuries Monday, a spokesman with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
The wreck occurred at 1:38 p.m. inside the tunnel Monday when two motorists crashed into each other head on, said Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Garves. Lanes were blocked in both direction for several hours, officials said.
Graves said one person was flown to Banner University Medical Center in Tucson after sustaining injuries.
The crash remains under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.
On June 22, cyclist Vicente Abril of Bisbee, was killed by a motorist in the westbound lanes of the tunnel. Abril, a beloved history teacher at Douglas High School, was already inside the tunnel when he was struck by the driver of a sport utility vehicle. A memorial that includes a ghost bicycle has been placed just before the tunnel's entrance honoring Abril.
That crash also remains under investigation.