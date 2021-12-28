BISBEE — The good news is that new daily COVID–19 cases in Cochise County are down 64% compared to four weeks ago — 28.4 cases per day per 100,00 versus 79 cases per day per 100,000 — said Dr. Edward Miller, Copper Queen Community Hospital Chief Medical Officer.
Miller also noted, “The positive test rate is down to 11.3%. Cases and hospitalization over the past 30 days are also down.”
However, there is reason for concern on the horizon, he cautioned, as the omicron variant has become dominant in Arizona, according to research by the Arizona State University Biodesign Team. Dr. Joe Gerald, the public health director at the University of Arizona, says the team estimates 55% to 60% of the new cases in Arizona are of the omicron variant.
“Omicron is here, it’s now the most common variant,” Gerald said. “We should expect the next two weeks to see the cases rise very briskly.”
The delta variant had been dominant since June, and as recently as the end of November represented 99.5% of new cases.
As people gather for the holidays, there is a concern among health officials that COVID–19 cases could return to early pandemic levels, Gerald said.
Miller said that since the Omicron variant was identified on Nov. 25 by South African scientists half a world away, it now dominates the cases in Arizona just one month later.
Health officials in South Africa said people are contracting COVID–19 in the current wave of the omicron variant, but they are finding 80% of the population may not need hospitalization compared to the other variants, according to a study released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, said Miller.
As the omicron variant circles the globe, there is a bright side.
Miller pointed out, “Most will have a mild (case) or won’t get sick at all. However, once admitted to the hospital, the risk of severe disease does not differ from other variants, according to the study’s authors, scientists Nicole Walter and Cheryl Cohen.”
There is more positive news from the United Kingdom, where early national data suggest that omicron is associated with a two–thirds reduction in the risk of COVID–19 hospitalization when compared to delta.
“A third or booster vaccine dose offers substantial additional protection against the risk of symptomatic COVID–19 for Omicron,” they found.
“With its highly contagious nature, perhaps omicron will get us to herd immunity,” Miller added.
The more people who are tested, the more people know to take the necessary precautions to prevent spread of the virus like frequent hand washing, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and most important, getting vaccinated.
It is necessary to get the two-shot vaccination if getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, as well as the booster recommended to be taken six months after the second dose. Those who received the Janssen one-dose shot should also get the booster.
“About three–quarters of eligible Arizonans have yet to get a booster dose,” said Miller. “Of greatest concern among that group are the 56% of those 65 and older who are eligible, but have yet to get a booster.”
Antibody therapy available
Miller said, “CQCH is doing 16 antibody infusions today (Monday, Dec. 27) and we range between five to 16 daily. However, we are running out. They are now on allocation, and we aren’t receiving much anymore. They are very efficacious, and people begin feeling better within a few hours after monoclonal antibodies infusions.
“Paxlovid, by Pfizer, is an anti–viral replication agent in extremely short supply as no Operation Warp Speed was done with simultaneous production and testing. It is my understanding that they will initially just be distributed by Walgreens and CVS,” he said.
It appears that three of the monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are minimally effective against the omicron variant and that only Sotrovimab remains effective, he added. That appears to be the reason for not distributing the others.
COVID–19 sufferers may have an easier time with the virus if they receive antibody treatments approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The Arizona Department of Health Services says on its website the human body can naturally make antibodies to fight infections, but may not have antibodies designed to recognize this new virus.
There are four mAbs approved for emergency use by the USDA. REGEN–COV combines casirivimab and imdevimab, which are administered intravenously together. The second is an intravenous dose of bamlanivimab/etesevimab. The third is sotrovimab, also given intravenously, which pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline says offers more efficacy in fighting the omicron variant than the other mAbs.
The fourth is an oral medication, Paxlovid, a combination of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services notes in clinical trials that Paxlovid has been most effective when it is used within five days after the start of symptoms. It may not be used for longer than five straight days. Medical providers should review health history and other medications taken by patients to determine if Paxlovid is safe to use.
Early evidence suggests that mAbs treatment reduces the viral load of COVID–19. The lower the viral load, the milder the symptoms, which reduces the likelihood of hospitalization. Antibody treatment gives the body the necessary antibodies to protect itself against COVID–19.
“For this reason, mAbs helps patients who are at high risk of serious symptoms or hospitalization from COVID–19,” ADHS notes.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those eligible to receive the monoclonal antibodies treatment include adults and children, 12 and older, who weigh at least 88 pounds, testing positive for COVID–19. Those at high risk for having more serious symptoms which could require hospitalization are eligible as long as the patient has a health care professional’s approval.
Those at high risk include people 65 years and older, those who are obese or overweight, pregnant women, those with chronic kidney disease, diabetes or those with immunosuppressive disease. Also included in the list are people with heart or circulatory disease and those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a group of diseases that cause airflow blockage and breathing–related problems, like emphysema and chronic bronchitis. Patients with sickle cell disease, neurodevelopmental disorders such as cerebral palsy and those who have pacemakers are also at high risk.
“The treatments have to be administered in a setting where health care practitioners have direct access to medications to manage potentially severe adverse reactions,” states Cochise Health and Social Services.
The CDC notes, “There is no cost for the antibodies themselves, but the facility may charge for giving the treatment intravenously (IV). Medicare covers the IV treatment costs, but Medicaid coverage is different in each state. Many large private insurance plans cover all costs, but people should check with their providers to make sure. If you do not have insurance, ask the treatment facility if there are any fees.”
HHS is running a number of clinical trials, including one on the inclusion of blood thinners to offset clotting problems seen in some vaccinated patients which can cause complications from organ damage to heart attack, stroke and blockage in arteries in the lungs.
For information on how to know if you are considered high risk, visit the HHS page: https://combatcovid.hhs.gov/i-have-covid-19/how-do-i-know-if-im-high-risk.
A hotline number has been set up by ADHS to answer questions and concerns about COVID–19 in both English and Spanish. Call 2–1–1.
County COVID–19 information is available at: https://covid-cochisehealth.hub.arcgis.com/