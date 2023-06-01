BISBEE — “You don’t look sick” is a common remark made by those who do not understand the mystery of severe illnesses like chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia and lupus, which make life miserable at times.

Glenda Trevino–Fletcher, a registered nurse with a bachelor of science in nursing degree with Copper Queen Community Hospital, was on hand Wednesday, May 31, at the Bisbee Senior Center to provide an overview of why these particular diseases are hard to diagnose and even harder to treat.

