BISBEE — “You don’t look sick” is a common remark made by those who do not understand the mystery of severe illnesses like chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia and lupus, which make life miserable at times.
Glenda Trevino–Fletcher, a registered nurse with a bachelor of science in nursing degree with Copper Queen Community Hospital, was on hand Wednesday, May 31, at the Bisbee Senior Center to provide an overview of why these particular diseases are hard to diagnose and even harder to treat.
She explained, “Hidden illness sometimes have no real measurement on diagnosis or treatment. Sometimes the hidden illness can be an autoimmune disease where the body attacks itself instead of infections. Other times, no real cause can be found to explain the illness. This leads the suffer to be not believed by others when their illness is real.”
Lupus, an autoimmune disease, is the most serious of the three as it can lead to organ damage and even death as the body attacks its own tissue, she said. The attack causes inflammation, and in some cases permanent tissue damage, which can be widespread affecting the skin, joints, heart, lung, circulating blood cells, brain and leads to kidney damage and failure, she explained.
Fibromyalgia is a painful body-wide disease for which there is no standard test for a diagnosis and no cure. “It feels like I’ve been run over by a bus” is a common complaint, along with dizzy spells, overwhelming fatigue, sleeping disorders, brain fog, memory loss and headaches, she said.
Fibro has made headlines recently as various performers have received the diagnosis. Lady Gaga, Morgan Freeman, Sinead O’Conner and Janeane Garafalo suffer from the disease.
Researchers say fibro patients, who are predominately females, believe it is due to an amplification of pain sensors causing an over reaction to pain. It can occur after a traumatic event due to physical trauma, infection or significant psychological stressors.
This reporter was diagnosed with fibro almost 40 years ago when I could not get out of bed due to the pain and dizziness. I was fortunate that my rheumatologist was familiar with the disease, unlike many physicians who refused to believe such symptoms were an actual disease. Instead, they chalked it up to women’s "hysteria."
He told me one third of his patients had fibro and all had suffered from endometriosis, which I also had. Endometriosis is a painful disease of women as endometrial tissue normally found in the uterus somehow presents in the pelvic cavity. The tissue ebbs and rises with the female hormones and creates intense cramps and extreme bleeding.
It took me and my doctor nearly five years to come up with a medical cocktail to ease the fibro symptoms. In that time, I also researched alternative medicine — massage, acupuncture and herbal concoctions, but the results were temporary as well as expensive.
But, as Trevino–Fletcher pointed out, Eastern medicine can provide relief for some and she recommended trying different herbs.
“Don’t rely solely on Western medicine,” she said.
It also took a few years for friends to understand when I could not join them for a night on the town or that I could not talk on the phone because of brain fog. Just like it sounds, brain fog makes normal conversation difficult due to confusion, forgetfulness and a lack of mental clarity. It gets hard to concentrate.
There are medications that can help curb some of the symptoms of fibro, but there is no cure as yet, just like with lupus and chronic fatigue syndrome.
CFS has no known cause, either. This disease can go hand in hand in with fibro as many of the symptoms are shared. Patients with CFS suffer severe fatigue, dizziness, muscle or joint pain, sleep problems and headaches.
“There is no cure, so physicians focus on symptom relief with medications to treat pain and depressions using a combination of over the counter and prescription drugs,” Trevino–Fletcher said.
As with fibro, there can be sleep problems as the body cannot reach the stage of sleep when it rebuilds and refreshes.
Depression often accompanies these diseases due to the loss of normal life activities for patients, their families and friends.
Garrett Torri, who has CFS, wants to start a support group at the senior center so affected people can share their experiences and research. The group will meet at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays at the center.
