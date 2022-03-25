BISBEE — It took a while, but finally the vacant Ward 3 council seat is filled, and Juanetta Hill is ready to go work for the city and her constituents.
During the March 15 city council meeting, Hill was appointed in a unanimous vote, besting the two other candidates, Claire Chaffe and Andrea Cross.
Hill, an Indiana native, was a regular Bisbee visitor until 2015 when she retired. Her husband, Malcomb McDonald, is a longtime Bisbee resident.
“After knowing each other for 35 years, I married the love of my life in June 2018. We have one son and seven grandchildren all of whom still live in Indiana, and I miss them dearly,” she said. “After retirement, I needed a rest. What better place than Bisbee for revitalization? Bisbee has a personable vibrant community, calm skies, fresh air and a welcoming atmosphere. Most importantly though, my best friend, hero, confidant and future husband lived in Bisbee.”
Hill is no stranger to work in social services. Her life has been spent “working the streets,” primarily with youth and lower income communities.
“Working with individuals experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental health issues, I met them where they were. I was their intermediary between agencies providing services and ensuring they received the help they needed. I was their voice,” she said.
Hill graduated from Indiana University, South Bend, and worked with SOCACT, a social action project. While in Nigeria, she helped establish a library and helped create a sister city effort with a community in Durban, South Africa.
She wants to bring those years of experience to the city’s people in need of a helping hand.
In her short time here, she served on the Bisbee Arts Commission and the boards of Bisbee Holistic Wellness Center and the Bisbee Seniors Association. She has been active in the Southwest Association of Buffalo Soldiers.
In May, she plans to open a shop on Naco Road called Life Casting, a process in which molds are made of the human body.
What made her decide to apply for the council seat?
“I was asked," she replied. “An honor which I have taken seriously. I accepted the position when I realized I’m already actively involved in our city and I have demonstrated I’m committed to Bisbee’s success, and that my experience would be of value to Bisbee overall.”
She said she went out and about on Bisbee’s streets to talk with people and find out what was important to them.
“As a member of the community I’ve listened to numerous comments both positive and otherwise about San Jose and Bisbee as a whole," she said. "I’m listening from a different perspective. I’m responsible for getting to know the community better and not to make assumptions. With that being said, I’m making myself available for residents to voice their concerns.
“I represent Ward 3 and I’m responsible for advocating for those who live within the ward. I’m responsible for collaborating with fellow councilpersons to come up with feasible means of addressing those concerns.”
Hill indicated she would run for the seat vacated by Louis Pawlik in January.