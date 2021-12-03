BISBEE — Holiday fun for all to be had this week in Bisbee, so get your smiles on and join in the celebration of the season.
Leading off on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at Lowell Junior High School, everyone is welcome for a show put on by students from Lowell and Bisbee High School, as well as some guest performers.
The LJHS and BHS bands, the BHS guitar club, BHS school choir and the Cochise College binational choir and a few guests will perform for those who come to get that Christmas spirit churning before the big day.
Santa Claus coming to town
Even though the city declined to host the annual holiday lighting ceremony and festivities, some people in the community took it upon themselves to offer Bisbeeites of all ages a wonderful way to celebrate the holidays.
On Friday, Dec. 10, Bisbee Pride and Farmers Insurance agent Tina Rabey will host an evening of fun with carolers singing all the way from the county courthouse on Quality Hill down Main Street to Grassy Park for the lighting of the famous Bisbee Christmas tree on the mountain above the old town. Santa will make appearance for the children.
“We realized that kids in Bisbee wouldn’t have a chance to meet with Santa,” said Ramon Garcia, Pride member. “Ultimately, our intent was to bring some semblance of normalcy back to the kids of Bisbee and the surrounding areas this year.
“We decided to call the North Pole to see if Santa could take a brief break in his busy schedule and make a quick trip to Bisbee to give kids an opportunity to meet with him. The Bisbee Fire Department has agreed to meet Santa’s sleigh and bring him to Grassy Park for the meet and greet.
“The Christmas caroling will be hosted by the Grand Canyon Chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. We are inviting anyone who is interested to join in and work their way down to Grassy Park in anticipation of Santa’s arrival.”
The fun kicks off at 6 p.m. at the courthouse for a song filled walk down to Grassy Park, where the tree lighting will take place at 7 p.m.