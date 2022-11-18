BISBEE — Once again, the kickoff of the holiday season in the city begins Friday, Nov. 25, with the 32nd annual Festival of Lights, a tradition sure to delight the youngster in everyone.

Main Street will be closed in the area of the U.S. Post Office over to Subway Street early Saturday as city staff finishes up decorating for the celebration, said Lorena Valdez with public works.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?