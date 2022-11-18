BISBEE — Once again, the kickoff of the holiday season in the city begins Friday, Nov. 25, with the 32nd annual Festival of Lights, a tradition sure to delight the youngster in everyone.
Main Street will be closed in the area of the U.S. Post Office over to Subway Street early Saturday as city staff finishes up decorating for the celebration, said Lorena Valdez with public works.
Most of the action will be in front of the Bisbee Coffee Company where there will be singing, dancing and games for the children beginning around 4:30 p.m. Various food vendors will be set up in front of the Western Bank to deal with lunch, dinner or the munchies and craft vendors will have their wares ready for those special gifts. There will be games for the kids like the egg and spoon race, the sack race and limbo contests — see how low you can go.
Up on the balcony, the Bisbee Community Chorus will build the holiday spirit with song from above on the Copper Queen Library balcony, interspersed with others singing and dancing below.
The Bisbee High School and Lowell Junior High School cheerleaders will be there as well as the high school band.
Santa Claus, who enjoys coming to Bisbee to join in the merrymaking, will take those special requests from the kids who will get a stocking with candy and a small toy in them. Look for Santa at around dusk after the lighting of Main Street as he makes his way to town thanks to the Bisbee Fire Department, which always provides his ride on a classic fire truck.
Parents who attend will receive a ticket for a chance to enter the money machine and win a prize for their children, who can choose a mystery door and find a prize, Valdez said.
“It is a day filled with fun, food and holiday spirit. Don’t miss it,” emphasized Valdez.
For information or to make a donation to help with costs, contact Valdez at 520-432-6002.
Also in Old Bisbee, be sure to grab a ticket for the annual Bisbee Women’s Club Home Tour at the Covenant Presbyterian Church Annex on Howell Avenue at 9:30 a.m. The tour begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
You will not be disappointed as this year’s homes are sure to amaze and inspire. The tour will include 10 dwellings in Historic Old Bisbee crafted in the early 1900s.
People can also support the club by bidding on an item in its annual Art Chair and More Auction which features uniquely Bisbee works by a number of local artists.
On Saturday, Nov. 26, the holiday celebration continues at the Bisbee Saturday Market at Vista Park in Warren where The Rooks, aerialists, stilt walkers and more will be performing. There will be art activities for the kids.
Santa will be there — he does like the warmer weather of Bisbee compared to the North Pole — and photos with the jolly old soul are free.
And, of course, there will be plenty of vendors who can help check people off that holiday shopping list while loading up on veggies and meats for those special dining experiences at home.
Join in the giving spirit by donating canned and packaged foods and gift cards to Safeway, The Dollar General and Family Dollar to benefit Goar Park Lunches and Healthy Bisbee.
Of course, all those special Bisbee shops and restaurants will be open.
